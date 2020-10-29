Antwerp vs Tottenham TV Channel USA: Where to Watch

The Tottenham Spurs will visit Royal Antwerp at Bosuilstadion Thursday.

In the United States, the match (2 p.m. ET) will be televised in Spanish on UniMas. But if you don’t have cable or you would rather watch in English, anyone in the US can watch every 2020-21 Europa League match live on CBS All-Access, which is available through Amazon Prime or CBS.

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch a live stream of Antwerp vs Tottenham in the US:

Antwerp vs Tottenham Preview

The Spurs are coming off a 3-0 win over LASK. Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura each had goals for Tottenham, and Gareth Bale, who started his first game in seven years for the Spurs, saw his pass get deflected by LASK midfielder Andres Andrade into his own net for the team’s third goal.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is beyond thrilled with a group that has gone 4-0-1 in its last five matches, and he likes the Spurs’ odds in this one, as well.

“Which attacking player is not playing well? Nobody,” the Spurs manager said about his team this week. “The team, the way we are playing, I think it’s good fun to be an attacking player in our team … In this moment, it’s about team and of course they are in good form and mentally they are very sharp.”

They’ll be going up against an Antwerp squad that has won four of its last five, most recently beating Beerschot, 2-3 on October 25. Dieumerci Mbokani, Simen Juklerod and Lior Refaelov all scored goals in the victory For his part, Royal Antwerp manager Ivan Leko expressed his admiration and respect for Mourinho and his team.

“First feeling is really grateful and one of the small dreams is coming true. I am just super happy — you play Tottenham and Jose Mourinho, you don’t get to do that every five minutes. Who am I to talk about Mourinho? When Mourinho was winning the Champions League, I was watching, waiting for 8.45 pm to watch his games. I am just super happy my team plays against him. All the stories, everything about him, he just has very big respect from me, he has more trophies than some people have games.”

Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups for both teams:

Royal Antwerp possible starting lineup: Butez; Seck, Gelin, De Laet; Buta, Haroun, Hongla, Juklerod; Gerkens, Mbokani, Refaelov

Tottenham Hotspurs possible starting lineup: Hart; Aurier, Sanchez, Davies, Reguilon; Sissoko, Winks; Lamela, Lo Celso, Bale; Vinicius