Arkansas vs Mississippi State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Mississippi State is looking for a big encore to a massive Week 1 win against defending national champion LSU as they host Arkansas on Saturday.

Arkansas vs Mississippi State Preview

The Mike Leach era started off with a bang at Mississippi State, with the Bulldog beating LSU — the defending national champions — 44-34 behind a massive offensive performance from quarterback K.J. Costello.

Costello racked up an SEC-record 625 yards and five touchdowns in the win, throwing the ball 60 times. Costello transferred to Mississippi State after three seasons at Stanford after Leach was hired by the Bulldogs, in part because his air raid offense is attractive for quarterbacks who want to put up big numbers.

“I was just kind of looking for another opportunity to be honest,” Costello said. “It’s kind of interesting how it happened. I was thinking about going to the draft, but that wasn’t able to happen in time. Leach kind of took the job. It was kind of a perfect storm.”

The Bulldogs shot up the rankings to No. 16 after the win and will get an easier challenge against an Arkansas team that has had limited success in the SEC of late. The Razorbacks put up a good fight against Georgia in the first half of their opener, but eventually fell 37-10 once the Bulldogs hit their stride.

Flordia-transfer Feleipe Franks finished 19-of-36 for 200 yards, but also tossed two picks, giving Georgia momentum.

“He has to be more conscious with the football,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. “He’s got to take care of the football. We were right in the game and he threw a pick-6. Part of that was the receivers ran into each other. I thought we were very sloppy with formations, alignments on offense.”

Pittman came away impressed with Costello, but believes that running back Kylin Hill — who can hurt teams running and catching the ball — is what makes the offense click.

Costello was incredible. He could throw every throw and was very poised. Coach Leach and those guys did a great job of preparing that football team. Kylin Hill is the guy that offense runs around. He is really, really an exceptional football player. They are using him a little bit differently, not running him as much as they did last year. I anticipate them running him on Saturday, but he is catching the ball out of the backfield and doing a great job.”

Mississippi State is a 17-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 68.5 points.