Arkansas vs Vermont Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Fourth-seeded Arkansas (25-8) gets a tough draw in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, as Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks go up against a Vermont team that won 28 games and had an average margin of victory of 36.7 points in the America East tournament.

The game (9:20 p.m. ET) will be televised on TNT.

Arkansas vs Vermont Preview

Vermont, which hasn’t lost by more than a point since December 2021, looks to pull a first round upset against Arkansas in Buffalo, New York.

The Catamounts own an eight-game winning streak going into the Big Dance, and the only loss for Vermont in 2022 occurred Feb. 14 with a 75-74 overtime defeat against Hartford. Otherwise, the Catamounts’ last loss by a substantial margin came against No. 13 Providence 68-58 on Dec. 7, 2021. Vermont notably has wins over NCAA tournament teams Yale and Colgate.

Along the way, the Catamounts have blown out at least 10 opponents by more than 20 points. That includes a dominating performance in the America East Conference tournament where the Catamounts won every game by 32 or more points. The Catamounts rolled past UMBC 82-43 for the title on March 12.

THE VERMONT CATAMOUNTS ARE GOING DANCING!!!!! VERMONT BASKETBALL. VERY COOL. CC: @JonRothstein pic.twitter.com/E5C9zKC4Bm — Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) March 12, 2022

“That’s a fantastic basketball team, and I hope the NCAA committee does the right thing and gives these guys the appropriate seed that they deserve,” UMBC head coach Jim Ferry said according to Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press. “They deserve at least a 13 seed and it wouldn’t shock me if they make a run like Loyola Chicago did — that’s how good these guys are. That’s a big-time basketball team.”

Arkansas made the regional final in the NCAA tournament, and the Razorbacks seek a deep run again. The Razorbacks strung together a nine-game winning streak and a five-game winning streak since Jan. 12. Those streaks included wins over No. 7 Kentucky, No. 5 Tennessee, and No. 8 Auburn. The Razorbacks look to rebound from an 82-64 SEC tournament loss to Texas A&M on Sunday, March 13.

“That was not what Arkansas has been over the (last) two months,” Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman told the media via Sports Illustrated’s All Hogs.

Razorbacks senior guard J.D. Notae leads the team in scoring with 18.4 points per game. He also averages 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.2 steals per night.

JD NOTAE❗ Touches the sky on this 3-pointer ☁️ pic.twitter.com/DqxLNkumr6 — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2022

Fellow senior guard Stanely Umude scores 11.8 points per contest. Umude also posts 4.6 rebounds, an assist, and 1.1 steals per game.

Au’Diese Toney, also a senior guard, averages 11 points and 5.3 rebounds per night. Sophomore forward Jaylin Williams posts a near double double with 10.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per contest.

For the Catamounts, senior forward Ryan Davis leads the team in scoring with 17.2 points per game. Davis also averages 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per night.

Senior guard Ben Shungu scores 16.2 points per game for the Catamounts. Shungu also averages 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest.

Catamounts senior forward Isaiah Powell posts 8.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.9 points per game. Powell believes his squad could keep dancing after Thursday’s game against the Razorbacks.

“Talk about teams being hot in March, and we’re hot in March I would say,” Powell said per Abrami.