Astros vs Twins Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The No. 6 Houston Astros underperformed during the shortened MLB season, but the No. 3 Minnesota Twins won’t be underestimating them as they meet up in a best-of-three American League Wild Card Series.

Game 1 will be televised on ABC, Game 2 on ESPN2 and Game 3 on one of the ESPN networks.

Astros vs Twins Game 1 Preview

After a busy and complicated offseason, the Houston Astros struggled to find consistency this season. But a 29-31 record was enough to get into the playoffs and the Astors have enough players with postseason experience to make a run.

“The goal is getting in regardless of your record,” Astros outfielder Josh Reddick told reporters. “I don’t think record matters now. We got in, and that’s what matters.”

His teammate Carlos Correa echoed those sentiments and expects the team to ramp it up for the playoffs.

“Regular-season games and playoff games bring a different intensity,” Correa said. “I think we have to step up. I think we’re going to play great baseball. I think we’re going to be fine.”

With ace Justin Verlander out for the season, the team will turn to Zach Greinke in Game 1. Greinke was strong to start the year with a 1.84 ERA, but struggled down the stretch. That was also the case in last year’s playoffs as he went 0-2 with a 4.68 ERA.

“Greinke is as tough as they come,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Tremendously talented guy. Can do some really funny things with the baseball and play tricks on people in ways you normally don’t see on a major league baseball field.”

The Twins finished the shortened season 36-24, winning five of their last seven. But the playoffs have been a different story. Minnesota has lost their past 16 consecutively.

“Our group doesn’t feel like we’re done in any way,” Baldelli said. “We feel like we’re just getting going.”

The Twins will hand the ball to Kenta Maeda, who was traded from the Dodgers to Minnesota in the offseason. Maeda led the MLB in WHIP (0.75) while compiling a 6-1 record and a 2.70 ERA.

He has familiarity with the Astros from his time in LA, appearing in relief for the Dodgers during the 2017 World Series against Houston. Despite that, he’s focused firmly on the present and is not letting memories from that series linger.

“I try not to let anything affect what’s going on right now. I’m no longer with the Dodgers,” Maeda told reporters “I’m a Twin. I think my main focus right now is to go out there and pitch well to contribute to our team win.”