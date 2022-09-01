ASU vs NAU Football 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

New-look Arizona State looks to avoid a major upset against Northern Arizona on Thursday, September 1.

The game (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable and need Pac-12 Network, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Northern Arizona vs Arizona State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Northern Arizona vs Arizona State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Pac-12 Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Northern Arizona vs Arizona State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Northern Arizona vs Arizona State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

ASU vs NAU Football 2022 Preview

Arizona State has been warned.

Northern Arizona knocked off ASU rival Arizona last year, 21-19. The Sun Devils enter Thursday’s game against the Lumberjacks well aware that an FCS opponent is no cake walk.

“We’re ready to go. Nobody’s taking who we’re playing lightly and everybody’s just working,” ASU sophomore wide receiver Chad Johnson said via Michelle Gardner of the Arizona Republic. “Herm [Edwards, head coach] is reminding us about that. They’re not Pac-12, but we have to come out and smack them in the mouth first and hopefully we’ll come out with the win.”

UNA has a team full of Arizona natives who want to make a statement against a big in-state opponent. That includes Lumberjacks head coach Chris Ball, who once served on ASU’s staff.

15ème revers consécutif pour Arizona… face à NAU (FCS)… et à domicile. Et, pire que cette série, la première défaite face aux Lumberjacks depuis 1932. Woah. Les Wildcats continuent de creuser leur tombe. pic.twitter.com/RJ4rBVHIVV — #MidMajors (@MidnightCampus) September 19, 2021

“They’re all big and this one’s a little bit bigger because it’s a Pac-12 football team and it’s right down the hill,” Ball said per 12 News. “They’re confident and they’re very driven and they got a goal to win the Big Sky Championship this year. They’re confident going into this game and I think a lot of [it] has to do with what we did against Arizona last year. So, if we put it all together, they can see what we can accomplish.”

ASU has plenty to overcome aside from an upset-hungry Lumberjack squad. The Sun Devils have 43 new players, Gardner noted, after a mass exodus of key players following an 8-5 season in 2021.

“There’s a lot of anxiety on this team right now about wanting to pay a football game,” Edwards said per Gardner. “Some new coaches. They have some anxiety as well so I think it’s a unique situation for all of us to come in our home, play in our stadium, But we’re going to have to play good and it starts as soon as the ball is kicked either way. We got to play good and have the mindset that we have to play for four quarters, so that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

ASU has a new quarterback in Florida transfer Emory Jones. He posted 2,734 yards and 19 touchdowns versus 13 interceptions for the Gators in 2021.

“As soon as Emory stepped into the building you felt that leadership presence by him and the experience of a quarterback, somebody that’s looking to win, contribute to the team,” senior linebacker Kyle Soelle said via Gardner. “He’s a great asset to have on the team and I’m looking forward to seeing him in maroon and gold.”