How to Watch ASU vs Southern Utah Football Live Online

Arizona State kicks off its season by hosting Southern Utah at Sun Devil Stadium on Thursday.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Southern Utah vs Arizona State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Southern Utah vs Arizona State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Southern Utah vs Arizona State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Pac-12 Network, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Southern Utah vs Arizona State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via pac-12.com or the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

Southern Utah vs Arizona State Preview

The Sun Devils enter a season laden with expectations against a foe they should be able to easily dispatch of while knocking off some rust. Arizona State is a massive 45.5-point favorite for the game against Southern Utah, which came out flat last against San Jose State in their Week 0 matchup.

“We’re excited to play football, you’re excited to watch football, it was great to watch some college football this past week. I cant wait to have fans in the stands, it’s fun to see them,” ASU coach Herm Edwards said. “At times it won’t look pretty, I get it, it’s the first day, it’s the first game so we have to deal with all of that.”

Despite being a massive favorite for the matchup, Edwards knows his team has to bring it to avoid an upset. Souther Utah went 1-5 during last year’s condensed season, but lost those games by a combined margin of 15 points.

“They played a lot of close games last year that they just couldn’t finish,” Edwards said. “We better be able to block. Their QB does a nice job getting the ball out of his hands, not a guy that turns the ball over at all really. They’ll come in here with a chip on their shoulder after not playing up to their potential in the first game.”

Edwards, a former NFL skipper and player, is focused on the basics for his Sun Devils as they begin the year, most notably — tackling.

“You’re always concerned with tackling on opening day, because of the way we practice now. We don’t have enough players where we can practice tackling live all the time,” he said. “There will be some missed tackles no doubt, I think it gets better as we go on.”

Southern Utah was gouged by San Jose State last week, allowing 543 total yards — 410 of those through the air.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” Thunderbirds coach Demario Warren said. “Arizona State doesn’t care what we just went through. They’re going to be a top-25 team, so we’ll see what happens.”