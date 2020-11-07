ASU vs USC Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Pac-12 is back this weekend, and the Arizona State Sun Devils kick their season off heading to United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to take on the USC Trojans Saturday.

Here are the different ways you can watch a live stream of the game online for free:

Start Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: Fox

Live Stream If You Have Cable: FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app

Arizona State vs USC Preview

The 20th ranked Trojans kick their 2020 campaign off as one of the favorites to win the conference. Sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis went 282-392 for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season, and those around him are expecting a jump in year two.

USC coach Clay Helton said his quarterback has gone through a few changes since last season, however. “He went from a young man to a grown man in a year,” Helton said about Slovis, who added 15 pounds of muscle this offseason.

The Trojans averaged 455.4 yards per game, and they also scored 32.5 points per contest in 2019, and they’re looking to be even better this year.

“The biggest advantage is he has a year under his belt now,” USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said about Slovis. “I think that he feels more comfortable checking routes and protecting plays than he probably did last year. You know, if he sees something, he feels more comfortable attacking it. … I (also) think now, after a year of being the guy, I think the team sees him in a different light, and I think that’ll help.”

As for Arizona State, they’ll also be looking to put up a better showing than they did last season — particularly the game where they lost by 28 points against these same Trojans. Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels didn’t play in that game, however, and he’s going to give the Trojans fits on defense of they don’t contain him. Daniels was 205-338 for 2,943 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions in 12 games, including a win over FSU in the Sun Bowl.

ASU head coach Herm Edwards said this week that he and Daniels have been working on strengthening their relationship this offseason.

“At any level, the head coach and the quarterbacks are tied at the hip. that’s very important. We have to be on the same page. That’s very, very important. That’s what we talk about, we talk about life and certain things. He might have a question or I might ask him about (something). It’s a delightful conversation every morning. He walks in and says ‘coach’ and I say ‘okay, what do we have on the agenda today?’” Edwards said.

The Trojans are 11 point favorites, and they have won two out of their last three against the Sun Devils.