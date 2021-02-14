How to Watch AT&T TV On iPad

Stream AT&T TV Now

Stream the very best in televised entertainment right to your iPad with the AT&T TV app. With AT&T TV on iPad, you can enjoy the same programming you’d get with any overpriced local cable company with the added convenience of portability. Get rid of the box and boot up live TV, whether you’re at home or traveling to exciting destinations.

AT&T TV on iPad opens up a bevy of entertainment, including programming from your favorite networks. Food Network, HGTV, History, Discovery, A&E, and so many more networks are available in the lowest-tier package. With the top tier AT&T TV Premier, viewers are granted access to the highest-quality in televised and on-demand entertainment. Don’t want to lock yourself into a contract? AT&T TV offers no-contract and 2-year-contract offers to fit the needs of every viewer.

There is nothing quite like kicking back with a refreshing drink and enjoying the high-stakes cooking competitions of the Food Network. With AT&T TV streamed right to your iPad, you’ll unlock hours upon hours of culinary delights. When you’re ready for mindless reality TV, you can switch to MTV or TLC series with ease. The AT&T TV app on your iPad also lets you keep up-to-date with what’s happening outside with The Weather Channel.

Whether you’re live streaming TV shows as they release or waiting for them to hit on-demand, the AT&T TV app is a convenient way to keep up with the industry’s best characters and stories. You can even catch up on old episodes, relaxing by the pool or snuggled under a blanket with your iPad. It’s the best TV viewing experience, no matter where you are.

Every AT&T TV plan comes with the option to upgrade to premium networks. Add on HBO’s lineup of channels, Showtime, Epix, Starz, and even NBA networks to get the very most out of your iPad TV viewing experience. You’ll never miss another premium show and will have access to day-one-digital movie releases with your upgraded premium channels.

For AT&T TV on iPad, all you need is a data plan through your mobile carrier or access to WiFi. Watching TV has never been more convenient.

How to Stream AT&T TV on iPad

To turn your iPad into a full-on media center with the AT&T TV app, you’ll just need to download the app from the Apple App Store. For unlimited access to the best in TV entertainment, simply:

Sign up for an AT&T TV package at ATT.com Turn on your iPad Open the “App Store” Click the “Search” icon and type “AT&T TV” in the search bar Click “Get” next to the AT&T TV app Input your Apple ID password if prompted Access the AT&T TV app on your iPad home screen and enter your AT&T TV login info

How Much Does AT&T TV Cost?

There are many different AT&T TV packages available right now. Here are your options:

Entertainment | 65+ Channels | $69.99/mo: ESPN, TNT, Nick, HGTV, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, and more

ESPN, TNT, Nick, HGTV, AMC, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, and more Choice | 90+ Channels | $84.99/mo: Entertainment Channels + NBA TV, MLB Network, POP, Fuse, Cooking Channel, +1 year of HBO Max and NBA League Pass ’20-’21 Season

Entertainment Channels + NBA TV, MLB Network, POP, Fuse, Cooking Channel, +1 year of HBO Max and NBA League Pass ’20-’21 Season Ultimate | 130+ Channels | $94.99/mo: Choice Channels + STARZ bundle, FX Movie Channel, Golf Channel, NHL Network, + 1 year of HBO Max

Choice Channels + STARZ bundle, FX Movie Channel, Golf Channel, NHL Network, + 1 year of HBO Max Premier | 140+ Channels | $139.99/mo: Ultimate Channels + HBO, Showtime, Cinemax, Hallmark Movies, + HBO Max included.

Is There An AT&T TV Free Trial?

No, there isn’t an AT&T TV “free trial,” per se, but you are able to cancel AT&T TV within 14 days for a full refund if you aren’t satisfied.

Can I Watch AT&T On My Laptop?

Yes, you can stream AT&T on your laptop or any other device with a browser by going to www.att.tv/watchnow.

What Other Devices Can I Watch AT&T TV On?

You can stream AT&T TV on many different devices, including your laptop, Roku devices, Fire Stick, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Will AT&T TV Get NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket is available as an add-on for AT&T TV. As it stands right now, AT&T TV doesn’t offer NFL Sunday Ticket as part of any of the packages.

