How to Watch Auburn vs Georgia Football Without Cable for Free

The annual clash between Auburn and Georgia — aka the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry — takes place this Saturday at Sanford Stadium in Athens.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Auburn vs Georgia Preview

In what many are calling the game of the week, the No. 4 Bulldogs are just 2-point favorites over the No. 7 Tigers. Both teams are coming off wins in which they overcame a bit of rust, ultimately emerging with the ‘W’.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix went 16-of-27 for 233 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 29-13 win over Kentucky last week. He was also the team’s leading rusher, netting 34 yards on the ground. Auburn only mustered 91 yards rushing in that game, and they’ll have to be better if they want a shot at pulling off the upset against this tough Georgia team. They’ll also have to tighten up on defense after allowing 384 yards against the Wildcats.

The Tigers seem to know they’ll need to take things to the next level if they want to win this game, however.

“It doesn’t matter when we play them,” Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz said. “We can play them early, we can play them late, we can play them in the middle. Shoot, we can even play them after the season is over. It’s just a game they put on our schedule and just know we’ve got to turn it up. It doesn’t matter when it falls. We just know we’ve got to be ready. We know they’re going to come for us, they just got to be ready for us too.”

They’ll be facing a Bulldogs squad that got off to a lukewarm start against a very bad Arkansas team last weekend. Georgia won, 37-10, but they were trailing 7-5 at halftime, and they looked lackluster as ever. They got a spark when quarterback Stetson Bennett entered the game, however. Bennett went 20-29 for 211 yards and two touchdowns, but Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart hasn’t publicly announced whether Bennett, D’Wan Mathis, or JT Daniels, who was just medically cleared to play this week, will start against the Tigers.

“I thought Stetson did a good job when he came in,” Smart said. “He has played a lot of football. He had good composure, he handled the pocket well, he handled the protections well. Stetson has seen a lot of football in his time. The stuff he sees from our defense day in and day out, taking all the reps last year. He was very calm and poised.”

Auburn is trying to prepare for any possibility Georgia brings, and the Tigers may face a quarterback by committee situation. Regardless, they’ll need to play four quarters on both sides of the ball in this one, as Georgia has won 12 of the last 15 meetings against them.