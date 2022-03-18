Auburn vs JSU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Second-seed Auburn faces No. 15 seed Jacksonville State in the NCAA tournament on Friday.

The game (12:40 p.m. ET) will be televised on TruTV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Auburn vs Jacksonville State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TNT, TBS, TruTV and CBS are all included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Auburn vs Jacksonville State live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

TNT, TBS and TruTV are all included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Auburn vs Jacksonville State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

You can watch a live stream of TNT, TBS, TruTV, CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Auburn vs Jacksonville State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

Auburn vs Jacksonville State Preview

Auburn seeks its second Final Four in four years after a strong regular season. The Tigers (27-5) also seek a much longer stay at the Big Dance than the SEC tournament.

Texas A&M bounced the Tigers in their first game of the SEC tournament on March 11. Auburn’s first dance partner, Jacksonville State (21-10), comes in even more rested. The Gamecocks las played on March 5 when they fell to Jacksonville in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament, 54-51.

Jacksonville State can’t be taken too lightly. The Gamecocks gave Alabama a tough game in December 2021 before falling 65-59. The Gamecocks also finished the regular season on a high note with four-straight wins.

Auburn won its final two regular season games but also took late-season losses to Tennessee and Florida. The SEC was a gauntlet this season though. Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and LSU all made the Big Dance.

The Tigers can score, averaging 78.7 points per game, and they hold opponents under 70 points regularly at 67 points per game. The Gamecocks average 73.9 points per game offensively and limit opponents to 66.8 points per game.

Auburn Leaders

Jabari Smith leads the Tigers in scoring with 17.1 points per game. Smith also averages seven rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.2 steals per contest.

Walker Kessler leads Auburn in rebounds and blocks with 8.2 boards 4.5 blocked shots per night. Kessler also averages 11.7 points and 1.1 assists per contest.

Wendell Green dishes a team-high five assists per game for the Tigers. Green also averages 12.1 points, five rebounds, and 1.6 steals.

K.D. Johnson leads the Tigers in steals with two steals per night. Johnson also posts 12.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per contest.

Jacksonville State Leaders

Darian Adams leads the Gamecocks in scoring with 15.6 points per contest. Adams also averages 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per night.

Brandon Huffman leads JSU in rebounds with 5.8 boards per game. Huffman also posts 8.9 points and a block per contest.

Jalen Gibbs provides quality minutes for the Gamecocks with 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per contest. Demaree King produces 10.7 points, two rebounds and 2.1 assists per night.