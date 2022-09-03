How to Watch Auburn vs Mercer Game Today

Coming off their first losing season in nearly a decade, the Auburn Tigers look to get 2022 started off on the right note when they take on a Mercer Bears squad that tallied a 50-point win in Week 0.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Mercer vs Auburn:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Mercer vs Auburn live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Mercer vs Auburn live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Mercer vs Auburn live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Mercer vs Auburn live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Auburn vs Mercer live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Mercer vs Auburn Preview

Play

Auburn football could have hands full with Mercer Bears playmaker | Auburn Tigers Podcast The Auburn football season will finally be here this Saturday when the Mercer Bears come to Jordan Hare Stadium. The 2022 college football season is here and the Auburn football schedule begins this Saturday. Being led by TJ Finley, the Auburn Tigers will have a few important position battles against the Mercer Bears. Auburn players… 2022-08-31T12:00:16Z

The Auburn Tigers are trying to snap a five-game losing streak when they open their 2022-2023d season against the Mercer Bears. Auburn will be starting T.J. Finley at quarterback after a long off-season battle for the spot.

“I do want to start with the quarterback, T.J. Finley. We announced him yesterday. I’m just proud of him – and all those guys through the competition – and looking forward to seeing him prepare himself this week and get out there and play,” said Harsin in his pre-game press conference (via Auburn Wire).

Harsin also addressed Mercer’s first game of the season, which they won against Morehead State by a score of 63-13.

“Mercer scored 63 points and had 625 total yards. That’s hard to do,” praised Harsin. “We looked at them last year and you see it this year again, they’re well-coached. Coach Cronic does a great job with that group. They play hard, they’re physical, and they’re very balanced when you look at them in all three phases. They had a kickoff return for a touchdown. And they certainly have our attention when it comes to getting prepared this week and having a game to watch. I think that’s something we’re going to take advantage of is being able to watch their first game and then get our guys prepared, ready to go out there and play.”

Harsin also said the whole team is excited to finally get out on the field and show people what they can do.

“We get a chance to go out there and play, and I’d say everybody that sits in this room is excited about that,” said the Auburn head coach. “You get to a point in camp where you’re just tired of hitting each other and doing the same things, and now we get a chance to go out there and play somebody else and to be at home in our stadium, which we’re all looking forward to that. I can tell last night at practice – the energy was different. There was an excitement that this is the week we get to go out there and play, and I’m very proud of our coaches and players and all the work they put in to get to this point. Now it’s time to go out there and get ourselves prepared and ready.”

The Mercer at Auburn game kicks off Saturday, September 3 at 7 p.m. Eastern on the SEC Network Plus and ESPN Plus.