How to Watch Augusta vs Northwest Missouri State Basketball Online

Augusta and Northwest Missouri State meet in the Division II basketball national championship on Saturday.

Augusta vs Northwest Missouri State Preview

While the NCAA Tournament is still wrapping up, the Division II title will be decided on Saturday with Augusta and Northwest Missouri State clashing in the title tilt.

Augusta defeated Indiana (PA) 76-61 to advance to the championship. The Jaguars are a powerhouse at 33-3 overall and haven’t lost since January.

Tyshaun Crawford led the way for Augusta in their semifinal win, notching 25 points and 14 rebounds. Ja’Queze Kirby and Tyree Myers were also significant contributors with 16 and 13 points, respectively.

“It’s very fitting that he’s sitting in the middle right now, because everything offensively revolved around him,” Jaguars head coach Dip Metress said of Crawford, per JagWire. “We played very well, very unselfish. Very proud to coach this team and we get a chance to play on the last day of the year. And we get to wear our tie-dyes … absolutely. Those are our lucky uniforms.”

Crawford has been the Jaguars’ best player this season, averaging nearly 18 points per game.

“To be in a championship game, I’ve never been a part of anything like this in my life, so I’m just enjoying the moment,” Crawford said. “But my guys, we’re ready to go. We’re all excited. We know there’s a next game and we just have to keep going.”

Augusta will take on Northwest Missouri State — a team that has played for the title four of the last five years. The Bearcats had five players score in double figures, led by Luke Waters with 17 points.

Northwest Missouri State defeated Blacks Hills State 70-57 to advance to the title game. The program claimed national titles in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

“It’s great to play the last game of the year,” Augusta coach Dip Metress said after the win. “We’re obviously playing a great team that won the national championship the last two years, so we’ve got our hands full. They’ve got the player of the year in the country in Trevor Hudgins and we’re excited about the challenge.”