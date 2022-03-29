Australia vs West Indies Women’s Cricket Live Stream: How to Watch in US

History will be against the West Indies when they face Australia in the Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, March 29. The Windies will arrive at the Cello Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand having only beaten Australia once in one-day international competition.

Australia also owns a distinct psychological advantage, having beaten the West Indies by seven wickets during the group stage this year. If there’s hope for the Windies, it comes from Australia’s fast-bowling sensation Ellyse Perry being ruled out through injury.

Australia vs West Indies Preview

Reversing past misfortunes will depend on containing a strong and deep Australia batting order. The Southern Stars can rely on skipper Meg Lanning to amass runs in bunches. She has 358 to her credit, the second most at the tournament, according to the official site.

Rachael Haynes isn’t too far behind with 344 runs clocked already. The classy opener has been in prolific form, but even when Haynes and Lanning struggle, the Southern Stars find a player able to step up and compensate.

That’s the way it went when Australia defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the last eight. Then it was the turn of Beth Mooney, who struck an unbeaten 66, featuring five fours.

As cricket.com.au highlighted, removing Mooney from the wicket has become a rarity at this level:

Beth Mooney has been dismissed just twice in her seven #CWC22 knocks to date 😯 pic.twitter.com/mVx80HqSAi — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 25, 2022

Attacking a trio this talented will require a strong showing from Hayley Matthews. She’s taken 10 wickets at the tournament, and the 24-year-old is also the most prolific batter in the Windies’ ranks.

Matthews aside, consistency in front of the wicket has eluded the West Indies during the competition. Their problems have been detailed by ESPN CricInfo’s Firdose Moonda: “And of the inconsistent batting performances West Indies have put on at this World Cup, their blow-out against Australia – when they were dismissed for 131 and beaten inside 33 overs – was the worst.”

Putting that defeat right is more likely now Perry has been forced out with a “back complaint,” per the tournament’s official site. The same source noted how “young all-rounder Annabel Sutherland is in contention to replace Perry.”

Even without Perry, Australia should continue to dominate a series that has seen the Southern Stars on the losing end just once in 14 ODI meetings, per Moonda. Then Lanning’s side ought to be firm favourites in the final against either South Africa or England.