The Bachelorette 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

After long last, The Bachelorette is finally returning to ABC. It will look a bit different from the usual seasons because the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to contain filming at one location, but still — get excited, Bachelor Nation! The two-hour premiere airs Tuesday, October 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of The Bachelorette online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch The Bachelorette live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch The Bachelorette live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch The Bachelorette live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes new episodes of The Bachelorette after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 Preview

A Brand New Season of The Bachelorette TOMORROW at 8|7c on ABC! 2020-10-13T01:36:33Z

This long-awaited, tumultuous season of The Bachelorette is finally here. Thirty-one eligible bachelors will vie for Clare Crawley’s heart in an unprecedented format and filming location.

The ABC press release teases:

After putting Juan Pablo in his place on the memorable, 18th season finale of “The Bachelor,” and gaining a new sense of resolve and self-worth, Clare is more than ready to put her romantic disappointments in the rearview mirror and start a wild ride to find her happily ever after.

Thirty-one amazing, accomplished men from all over the nation have left their families, friends, and everyday lives behind for the opportunity to meet the stunning hairdresser from Sacramento, California. The bachelors do whatever they can to stand out from the pack, whether it is arriving in a Rolls Royce or a station wagon. An attorney finds Clare guilty as charged for looking spectacular in her sensational first-night dress. A former football star bursts through a “Your Future Husband” banner, while another former athlete sports a baby belly in homage to Clare’s arrival on Juan Pablo’s season. Which ones are there for the right reasons, and which one is here for a lifetime of happiness?

Meet the Men of The Bachelorette S16IT'S HAPPENING! Meet the men of #TheBachelorette ⚡️NOW⚡️ with Chris Harrison! 2020-09-29T21:31:50Z

Time stands still for Clare when one man steps out of the limousine, taking her breath away. Who will top that powerful moment in order to capture the first impression rose? One man made an early impression when he wasn’t supposed to, but will Clare read him the Riot Act for breaking the rules or reward him?

Clare is impressed with all of the men. Their energy is infectious and she is confident that her husband is in the room. With the competition already at a fever pitch, one man reveals a shocking secret about one of his rivals and the dispute pulls Clare’s focus away from the other men. Who will get a ticket home as a result?

At the end of a long first night, 23 men remain and attempt to become the love of Clare’s life, and viewers will get their first glimpse at the shocking moment that will change the course of this passionate, crazy journey, unlike any other in franchise history.

The Bachelorette now airs on Tuesdays because Dancing With the Stars is in its usual Monday night slot, so tune in every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: A Strong ‘Survivor’ Winner ‘Not Invited’ to Play ‘Winners at War’