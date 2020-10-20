Barcelona vs Ferencvaros Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Barcelona is favored big in their opening 2020-21 Champions League Group G matchup against Ferencvaros, which will take place at Camp Nou on Tuesday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET) will be televised in Spanish on UniMas and TUDN. But if you don’t have cable or you would rather watch in English, anyone in the US can watch every 2020-21 Champions League match live on CBS All-Access, which is available through Amazon Prime or CBS.

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch a live stream of Barcelona vs Ferencvaros in the US:

Barcelona vs Ferencvaros Preview

Barca and Ferencvaros join Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv in Group G, and Barca will kick things off at their home stadium, where they haven’t lost in 11 years. They’ll have a relatively healthy squad in tow for this one, save for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jordi Alba and Samuel Umtiti, who will all be out yet again.

While the drama surrounding their superstar Lionel Messi and his future with the team has been the talk of the soccer world for months and has yet to completely calm down, the team should still be able to focus on the task at hand. Messi says he’s focused on playing the sport he loves, and he also hinted recently that he may be expanding his repertoire the older he gets.

“Today I am less obsessed with goals, I try to contribute as much as I can to the team effort,” the cagey vet said. “I’m starting to step back more and more to be the creator rather than the one who finishes.”

For his part, Ferencvaros coach Sergey Rebrov says his team doesn’t exactly have a plan to contain Messi, per se.

“Unfortunately, we did not have much time to plan. We did not develop a plan dedicated to Messi. After the weekend, we started preparing for this match, but there wasn’t much time,” Rebrov said about facing Barcelona, adding: “I think that football is not limited to attack only. People want special things in the defensive and offensive sides. Messi is the best offensive player, but in Barcelona there are other players who compensate for his performance in defense.”

The Hungarian champions are making their first appearance in the group stage of the Champions League in 25 years. They held their own against Molde to advance to the group stage, and they followed that up by beating Kisvarda, 2-0, last week.

Barcelona is coming off a 1-0 loss at Getafe where they failed to generate any action on offense. That likely won’t be an issue against a far less stacked Ferencvaros team, but the match did expose Barca as potential upset candidates. It would be a huge shock if that happened here, however.

Here’s a look at the potential starting lineups for both teams:

Barcelona: Neto; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Firpo; Pjanic, De Jong; Trincão, Coutinho, Ansu Fati; Messi

Ferencvaros: Dibusz; Lovrencsics, Blažič, Kovačević, Ćivić; Sigér, Kharatin, Somália; Zubkov, Isael, Nguen