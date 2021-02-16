Where to Watch Barcelona vs PSG for Free in USA

Barcelona welcomes Paris Saint-Germain to Camp Nou for the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie on Tuesday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS Sports Network (English), Univision (Spanish) and TUDN (Spanish).

But if you don’t have cable, anyone in the US can watch every Champions League match live on CBS All Access, which is available through Amazon Prime or CBS.

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch a free live stream of Barcelona vs PSG in the US:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can sign up for CBS All Access via the Prime Video CBS All Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS All Access Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All Access Channel, you can watch Barcelona vs PSG live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch the matche on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All Access, you can watch Barcelona vs PSG live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch the matches on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Barcelona vs PSG live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Barcelona vs PSG Preview

Barcelona has won seven of their last eight and are not short on confidence heading into their Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

“I don’t see other teams much better than Barcelona at the moment,” Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman said Monday. “But I don’t think it is good if you are changing a lot of things in the team and playing with young players to expect to win the Champions League. That’s not good.

“We have a good team, though. The team is doing better and playing at a high level. They are at a high level physically, too. And we have fantastic players, which means we can beat everyone and that’s what we want to show by competing with the best teams in Europe.”

Of course, the game also there’s also the storyline that Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been linked to PSG as his future destination.

“Even if I did know for sure what Leo was going to do, I wouldn’t say openly!” Barcelona defender Jordi Alba said, per ESPN. “He has already said what his intention is [to wait until the end of the season]. … He will make the decision he has to make but right now he is committed to Barcelona, wants to have a great season and from there I hope we can win a trophy and then Leo will decide.

“I am sure the decision he makes will be well thought out and the best one for him. I hope he stays for many years but it is a decision for Leo and we must respect whatever he decides. But right now he is focused on Barcelona.”

PSG has lost just once in their last 13 contests, winning eight of their last nine, pitching shutouts in all but two of those wins.

“It’s our clear objective to win the Champions League and we understand the responsibility and the excitement,” PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino told The Guardian. “When I talk about obsession, I mean that those of us in football talk about passion and that’s an obsession too. Sometimes you don’t know which but you love this sport desperately, thinking about it constantly, 24 hours a day, and I see that obsession as a positive thing: a passion so great that it’s overflowing, on the verge of obsession.

“We’re not here to impose, we’re here to collaborate and try to fulfill the club’s objectives. These are two teams who aspire to win the Champions League. Sadly, only one of them can get through to the next round.”

Barcelona is -110 to win the game, with PSG listed as a +275 underdog to score the victory. The total is set at three goals.