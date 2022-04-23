How to Watch Baylor Spring Game Today

The Baylor Bears look to build on a run to the Sugar Bowl in 2022 as the team kicks off its spring game on Saturday, April 23.

Baylor Spring Game 2022 Preview

Baylor returns key talent from a squad that won the Sugar Bowl last season.

“The past is the past, the future is what we make it,” Bears head coach Dave Aranda said via BaylorBears.com’s Jerry Hill. “I just think there’s always kind of, kick the can down the road, as opposed to putting in the work, wherever you’re at. Each day is a day to get better, and each day is trial and error and being a better person.”

Returning players include Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon, who threw for 2,200 yards and 18 touchdowns in last year. The Bears have depth behind him with backup Blake Shapen who filled in for three games — including the Big 12 Conference championship game — last season. Shapen could push Bohanon for the starting job this year.

“They’re competing against each other, and I think [quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell] does a great job of fostering that and managing that,” Aranda said via Hill. “And I think they do a good job of embracing that. If you’re not the guy, you always want to come in with an opportunity to show what you can do. I think for Blake to be given an opportunity, and then. for Gerry to kind of assert himself is really what’s happening. And I think it’s fair to both of them.”

Baylor also returns four its starting offensive linemen, which will give Bohanon protection and help a running game that seeks a new feature back. The Bears lost 1,000-yard rusher Abram Smith and 800-yard rusher Trestan Ebner from last season’s squad. Receiver Josh Fleeks moved over to running back to help the transition.

New receivers will have to step up with Tyquan Thornton going to the NFL and R.J. Sneed going to Colorado. The Bears have sixth-year senior Gavin Holmes, and promising freshman Armani Winfield to develop.

“We don’t have a lot of experience, but we have a lot of talent,” Holmes said via Hill. “The more guys come out here and compete and run plays, how coach [Dallas] Baker coaches and how coach [Jeff] Grimes wants the offense run, by the time the end of spring comes, we’ll be solid.”

Baylor has talent back on defense, which allowed 18.3 points per game in 2021. The Bears need to replace J.T. Woods and Jalen Pitre in the secondary plus linebacker Terrel Bernard.

Returning cornerback Mark Milton expects the defense and the team to keep going strong in 2022.

“I think we’re still working like we’ve got something to prove,” Milton said via Hill, “because we’re going to have a target on our backs this year. We’re not getting complacent.”