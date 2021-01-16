Baylor vs Texas Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

The No. 15 Texas Tech Red Raiders basketball team will host the No. 2 Baylor Bears in Big 12 play on Saturday in Lubbock.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Baylor vs Texas Tech online for free:

Baylor vs Texas Tech Preview

The Bears have yet to lose in 2020-21, having racked up 11 victories, four of them in conference play.

As their Tuesday scrap with the No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the WVU program, the Bears haven’t played since Jan. 9, when they blasted the TCU Horned Frogs 67-49 on the road.

The Bears dominated in the second half after trailing 28-27 at the midway break. They missed 15 of their first 21 field goal attempts.

“If you’re a team that is selfish or immature then you let those missed shots affect your defense and everything else you do, and we didn’t do that,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew said, according to The Associated Press. “In the second half, shots fell, and we played better.”

In the closing seconds of the first half, Bears guard Jared Butler coughed up a turnover that led to a period-ending TCU 3-pointer.

“That’s a really big thing … to have a short memory,” Butler said, per AP. “They hit the shot at the end of the half. It definitely could be a momentum swinger, and we kind of just threw that away and said it’s a new half.”

Butler finished with a season-high 28 points to go with 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals. He was coming off an 8-point performance, a season low, in a 76-61 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. He shot 2-of-8 in that contest.

“Coming in, he wasn’t really worried about those last few games. Every game is new to him,” Baylor guard Davion Mitchell said of Butler, per AP. “He came in and played hard. Even defensively, he was really good. He let the game come to him.”

The Red Raiders earned their biggest triumph of the season their last time out, edging the No. 4 Texas Longhorns 79-77 in Austin on Wednesday thanks to a big shot from Mac McClung.

The guard drilled a tie-breaking pull-up jumper with 2.2 seconds left, finishing the tilt with 22 points.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in Mac,” Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard said, per AP. “He has the courage to take those shots.”

The Red Raiders are now 11-3 overall and 4-2 in Big 12 action.

“I would tell you that our guys are just really happy, but this is an 80-minute week for us,” Beard said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “We didn’t set this team up to win a game in Austin. We set this team up to be a part of the fight in March. Baylor will be a great challenge, but our guys will be up to it.”