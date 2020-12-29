Baylor vs Central Arkansas: How to Watch Online

It’ll be a battle of the Bears when Central Arkansas heads to Paul J. Meyer Arena to take on No. 2 Baylor Tuesday.

Central Arkansas vs Baylor Preview

Baylor (6-0) last played on December 21, when it handed a very bad Arkansas-Pine Bluff team a lopsided 99-42 loss. The Bears had five players scoring in double figures in the win, led by LJ Cryer, who scored 15 points. Guard MaCio Teague, who leads Baylor in scoring, added 13, while Jared Butler chipped in 14 points and a team-high seven assists.

“You want to make sure your guys haven’t mentally left, and the upperclassmen made sure we were locked-in and ready from the jump,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said, per CBS Sports. “Arkansas-Pine Bluff is a team that likes to control tempo. Us getting separation made them play faster, which obviously favored us. I was very impressed how the guys got off to a great start.”

The Bears are putting up 93.7 points a game, which is sixth in the country, and they’re shooting 69.1 percent from the floor. They’ve had four games either postponed or canceled so far, but they’ve managed to keep things rolling smoothly.

As for Central Arkansas (1-6), the Bears last played on December 19, handily beating Campion Baptist of the ACCA, 92-28. Seniors Rylan Bergersen (15.3 points per game) and DeAndre Jones (10.3 points per game) have led the way so far for a Central Arkansas team that’s averaging 71.1 points per contest. It was the team’s first win of the season, and it’s looking to keep that momentum going.

“The guys came out pretty focused,” Central Arkansas head coach Anthony Boone said after their first win. “We just want to keep getting better. And even going to play Baylor, we’re not necessarily playing against Baylor. We’re trying to play to our standard, and that’s what we’re going to focus on. It’s doing what we do, being who we are, playing the way we play.”

Baylor is not looking past its one-win opponents, however. “They have three seniors and a grad transfer in the starting lineup,” Drew said about Central Arkansas, per The Waco Tribune. “So any time you have that kind of experience, you have a chance to be a much more successful team than obviously when you have a bunch of freshmen. They’ve played a real challenging schedule. But in all their games, they’ve been very competitive.”