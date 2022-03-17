How to Watch Baylor vs Norfolk State Online Free

Defending champion Baylor opens up its 2022 NCAA Tournament against Norfolk State on Thursday at Dickies Arena in Texas.

Baylor vs Norfolk State Preview

Top-seeded Baylor kicks off its quest for an NCAA championship repeat against No. 16 seed Norfolk State on Thursday. Of course, the Bears are hungry for another title but know it will be that much harder with a target on their back as the defending champs.

“First, it’s very hard to do, because in this day, if you win it all, you probably have a lot of pros that leave, and then with the transfer portal people leave,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “It’s hard to have enough talent or chemistry or experience to repeat. We’re blessed to where we have that opportunity, but at the same time, you know there is a lot of pressure and expectations when you’re the reigning champ.”

Norfolk State won the MEAC tournament to earn an automatic bid to the tournament. The Spartans finished the year 24-6. Head coach Robert Jones felt that his team deserved better than the No. 16 seed they earned.

“I mean, I think we should be better than 15, honestly,” Jones said prior to the announcement. “I think that we’re 24-6, it’s about time people stop disrespecting the MEAC. It’s a lot of good teams in the MEAC…even Coppin, they may be 9-23 but they’re a good team. So I think it’s time to stop that non-sense, giving us the 16th seed and all of that.”

Baylor is a massive step up in competition for the Spartans but Jones feels like his team can hang if they control the pace.

“A lot of times, smaller level teams can’t match up front,” Jones said. “I do think that we have good guys like Dana Tate and Kris Bankston who can match up front. So hopefully that will pay dividends for us tomorrow. We just have to control the tempo. We can’t let them strike early and often. We have to strike early and often.”

Baylor is a 20.5-point favorite for the matchup but aren’t taking Norfolk State lightly.

“What makes March Madness March Madness is those seed numbers don’t matter,” Drew said. “Coaches know that. And our players are definitely aware of just how good and talented Norfolk is. Having returning players that have been and experienced what that’s like to be a 1 seed, hopefully will be helpful and beneficial.”