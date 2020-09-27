Bears vs Falcons Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Chicago Bears (2-0) look to remain one of the league’s unbeaten teams when they head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to play the winless Atlanta Falcons (0-2) Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Bears vs Falcons online:

Bears vs Falcons Preview

It has been an odd start to the season so far for both teams. The Bears have narrowly escaped defeat two weeks in a row, while the Falcons have managed to take what looked like certain victory in their first two games and turn it into defeat both times. Still, the Falcons remain slight favorites, likely because the Bears’ quarterback situation still has people scratching their heads from quarter to quarter.

It starts with Mitchell Trubisky, who has either been lights out or unquestionably bad depending on the half. He started the game against the Giants going 13-18 for 159 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the game by going 5-10 for just 31 yards and two interceptions. At least one of the picks was the fault of wideout Allen Robinson, but Trubisky will have to string four quarters of football together if the Bears want to win this year, and he might want to start against this high-flying Falcons team.

Atlanta is currently second in the NFL in passing offense, averaging over 350 yards a game through the air. Calvin Ridley is leading the league in receiving, as well, so the Bears’ secondary will be tested in a big way.

Fortunately for Chicago, their secondary has been a strength of their defense so far, with Kyle Fuller looking like he’s back to his 2018 All-Pro form, and rookie Jaylon Johnson playing some of the best football of any rookie.

The Bears could catch a big break with Julio Jones being a game-time decision. The status of Jones will be a huge factor in determining the outcome of this game. If he plays, the Falcons could overwhelm a Chicago team that is currently third in the NFL in points allowed.

For his part, Johnson is pretty confident for a rookie, and if Jones does play, the rook says he’ll be ready. “At the end of the day, he bleeds the same way I bleed, so I’m just going to go out there and compete. I mean, he’s the best, and I consider myself one of the best, so we’ve just got to match up.”

Another key matchup will be how well the newly revamped Bears running attack does against a vulnerable Falcons defense. Atlanta gave up a 20-point lead to the Cowboys last week, and their defense hasn’t been able to put anyone away yet this year. David Montgomery has looked impressive over the first two weeks, netting 127 total yards and a touchdown in last week’s win against the Giants.

If the Bears can run the ball effectively again, and if Trubisky can avoid costly mistakes while making things happen with his feet, the Bears could walk out of this one still undefeated. If not, look for Atlanta to notch its first win.