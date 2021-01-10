How to Watch Bears vs Saints Nickelodeon Broadcast Online for Free

Drew Brees and the No. 2 seeded New Orleans Saints will host Mitch Trubisky and the No. 7 seeded Chicago Bears in the Wild Card round Sunday afternoon.

The game starts at 4:40 p.m. ET and will be televised on both CBS and Nickelodeon. The latter will be a special family-friendly broadcast that will “feature one-of-a-kind kid-focused content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including a special halftime presentation, guest reporters and original on-field graphics, virtual filters and more.”

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the special Bears vs Saints Nickelodeon broadcast online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Nickelodeon and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the Bears vs Saints Nick broadcast live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later.

You can watch a live stream of Nickelodeon and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bears vs Saints Nick broadcast live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of Nickelodeon and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Bears vs Saints Nick broadcast live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Bears vs Saints Preview

The Saints look to avoid their fourth straight early exit in the postseason, and they’ll be facing a Bears team that barely backed into the playoffs at all. Chicago had a win-and-in scenario last week against the Green Bay Packers, but they lost, 35-16, and made the postseason only after the Rams eliminated their primary Wild Card competition in the Arizona Cardinals.

Chicago enters this game more hobbled than they have been all season, though, with second-team All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith and standout rookie wide receiver Darnell Mooney both sidelined with injuries. New Orleans won the Week 8 matchup, 26-23 in overtime, although Nick Foles was the starting quarterback at the time.

The Saints sacked the statuesque Foles five times in the win, and they’ll be facing the far more mobile Mitchell Trubisky this time around. Trubisky has issues throwing deep consistently, however, and without Mooney, who has become one of the Bears’ top receiving weapons, he’ll be more limited. If the Saints can take advantage of Chicago’s injury situation, they should win this game.

New Orleans got a mixture of good news and bad news heading into the matchup. Standout wide receiver Michael Thomas and four-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara were activated before the game after being questionable all week, but sack leader Trey Hendrickson was ruled out with a neck injury.

The primary storyline heading into this game, though, will be what the end result means for Brees’ future. “All I know is this, I did not come back to play this season for myself,” Brees said this week, per the Associated Press. “I came back for my team. I came back for the city. I came back for the organization. That’s why I am here.”

What does the future Hall of Fame quarterback think about the idea that this could potentially be the final game of his career? “You know what? Honestly, I’ve played the last four seasons in a row as if it was my last. So, as I sit here, right now, my approach is very much the same.”

As for Saints head coach Sean Payton, he told Nola.com that he rather enjoyed the idea of his team playing on what promises to be a very unique broadcast on Nickelodeon. “I like it. I like the fact that they’re choosing this game,” he said, “and I think that says a lot. … I would only enjoy being slimed if he won, and I would be willing to be slimed if we won.”