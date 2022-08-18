Bears vs Seahawks Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Chicago Bears take on the Seattle Seahawks in preseason action on Thursday, August 18.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bears vs Seahawks online:

Bears vs Seahawks Preseason Preview

Chicago and Seattle get the first taste of a short week in 2022 as the two teams play on Thursday night after just playing their respective openers on August 13.

The Bears beat the Kansas City Chiefs 19-14 at home in their preseason opener. Seattle fell in its opener to Pittsburgh 32-25.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields could play again after throwing seven passes in the opener. He went 4-7 for 48 yards passing and rushed for 10 yards once, but he also took two sacks.

The future of this team Darnell Mooney and Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/Slqe4t9DCF — David Peters🐻⬇️ (@David_Peters_04) August 13, 2022

“You got to see a little bit of everything of what we’ve been working on,” Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said via ChicagoBears.com. “And then you got to see a little bit of athleticism where he can make up the difference if something’s not right. So I thought it was a strong start for him, but not where he needs to be.”

Bears backup quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Nathan Peterman will look to build on what they did against the Chiefs. Siemian went 7-13 for 89 yard and two touchdowns. Peterman threw for 36 yards on 4-6 passing, and he rushed for 13 yards on three carries.

Seattle will play one quarterback short on Thursday with Drew Lock out due to COVID-19. Lock showed symptoms during practice on Tuesday, August 16.

“He was dragging,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “We were going to do post-practice work but [decided] no, let’s get him out of here. It hit him. He’s had it before already. He’s done all of the work to get prepped for it. It just so happens that it got him again.”

That means more snaps for Geno Smith, the only other quarterback to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith went 10-15 for 101 yards passing, and he rushed for nine yards and a touchdown on two carries.

Lock and Smith had been in a battle for the top quarterback job since the departure of Russell Wilson to Denver. Carroll had planned to start Lock against the Bears before contracting COVID per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

“If you’re the Seahawks, you know you’re sitting here going, ‘We know who Geno Smith is, he’s a good player. There’s some unknown with Drew Lock,'” ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said on the “Mike Salk Show” on Seattle Sports 710 AM. “Maybe you didn’t like the situation he was in in Denver, and this is a better situation for him. This is the way it feels: if it’s a close competition, maybe we have Drew Lock be the starting quarterback because maybe he takes that situation and runs with it, and we have our answer at quarterback more so than we know that Geno Smith 10 years in (to his career) is a good quarterback that can operate our team.”