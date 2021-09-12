Bears vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Chicago Bears head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bears vs Rams online:

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bears vs Rams live on the FuboTV app or website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages with NBC included, and offers a free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn't advertised as such, but your "due today" amount will be $0 when signing up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Bears vs Rams live on the DirecTV Stream app or website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" package.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Bears vs Rams live on the Sling TV app or website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bears vs Rams live on the Hulu app or website.

You can also watch live via NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bears vs Rams live on the DAZN app or website.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Bears vs Rams Preview

The Bears and the Rams have played each other in prime time in each of the last three seasons, with Los Angeles getting the best of Chicago, 2-1 in those games. The Bears won back in 2018, but haven’t emerged victorious since, and Chicago coach Matt Nagy is hoping he can finally get the best of Sean McVay, who he says has helped pave the way for him.

“He does a great job at putting guys in great positions,” Nagy said about McVay heading into the game. “Having an identity with what they do. I think he’s a really good teacher. You see his players really like him. And so when you have a guy that’s a good teacher that has good schemes and players like him, you’re gonna have success. What he’s done here heading into his fifth year as a head coach, he’s kind of carved a path for a lot of younger guys, myself included.”

Nagy is entering his fourth season as the team’s head coach, and he has led Chicago to two playoff appearances in his first three seasons. Things will be a bit different this year, however.

Gone are the days of Mitchell Trubisky as a franchise quarterback for the Bears — Andy Dalton is the guy now, and rookie first-round quarterback Justin Fields is waiting in the wings. How Dalton will be protected by an offensive line that includes recent free agent signing Jason Peters — a 39-year-old former All-Pro tackle whose best years are behind him — will be key.

Peters hasn’t played a full season in three of the last four years, and the depth behind him is scant at best. Dalton will have to focus on quick passes while also utilizing running back David Montgomery creatively if the Bears want to keep reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald from living in the backfield in this game.

One player to watch on defense for the Bears is linebacker Roquan Smith, who has two interceptions in three games against the Rams.

“Well, I think every team is a great measuring stick,” McVay said about the Bears. “This is a playoff team. They’ve got great players in all three phases, really well-coached. Really, every single week in this league is so difficult and this definitely represents a very difficult opener. One we’re excited about.”

Another thing the Rams are excited about? New quarterback Matthew Stafford. He’ll have Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson and second-round wideout Tutu Atwell to throw to. The Rams suffered a huge loss when running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles this summer, and they will rely on the duo of Darrell Henderson and former New England Patriots RB Sony Michel in an attempt to fill his shoes.

Los Angeles is favored by over a touchdown at home in this one.