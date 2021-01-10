Bears vs Saints Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Chicago Bears (8-8) will head to the Superdome in New Orleans to face Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints (12-4) Sunday.

The game starts at 4:40 p.m. ET and will be televised on both CBS (normal broadcast) and Nickelodeon (special family-friendly broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of either of the Bears vs Saints broadcasts online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Bears vs Saints live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Nickelodeon and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch both Bears vs Saints broadcasts live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Nickelodeon and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the Bears vs Saints live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Bears vs Saints live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bears vs Saints live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Bears vs Saints Preview

The Bears won three straight heading into last week’s win-and-in game against the Green Bay Packers, and they sputtered, putting up just 16 points in a 35-16 home loss. Chicago snuck into the playoffs courtesy of the Los Angeles Rams, who took out the Bears’ primary Wild Card competition in the Arizona Cardinals.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky completed 78.6 percent of his passes for 252 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in last week’s loss to the Packers, and he’ll be facing a Saints defense that is ranked No. 4 overall in the NFL. The Bears had great success running the ball prior to last week’s loss, leaning heavily on David Montgomery, who has 598 yards and eight total touchdowns in his last six games. Considering how well their running game has been working, it would be wise for Chicago to stick with it again here.

“The magnitude is huge. It’s a huge opportunity,” Trubisky said when speaking with the media Wednesday. “When you look across the league and realize that about half of the league is done with their season now it’s a special opportunity for us to be in the playoffs.”

The Saints are 10 points favorites at home in this one — a fact that’s not lost on the Bears. “We got nothing to lose. We know everybody is overlooking us. They have the back half of the season. I think we’ve been just playing with that edge, that chip on our shoulder. We don’t have anything to lose. We should go out there and play free,” Trubisky said.

“They’re a situational football team. They do a great job situationally. We’re gonna have to really dot our I’s and cross our T’s on everything we do and use that experience we’re talking about to probably stay a little more aggressive,” head coach Matt Nagy said about facing the Saints, per Bear Report.

When these two teams last met in Week 8, the Saints won, 26-23 in overtime, but Nick Foles was under center for the Bears then. The far more mobile Trubisky will lead the offense this time, and if he can evade the Saints’ pass rush by using his legs, he can give Chicago a chance. It may be his final game in a Bears uniform, after all, so if he lets it all hang out, this could be a very interesting game.