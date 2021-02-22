How to Watch Beartown TV Show Online Without Cable (USA)

Swedish-language limited drama series Beartown is coming to U.S. airwaves on Monday, February 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

Beartown is a limited drama series that premiered in Sweden in 2020. It is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Swedish writer Fredrik Backman, which chronicles what happens to a small town when the hockey coach’s 15-year-old daughter is raped by the team’s star player.

The HBO description calls the series “chilling and honest” in its exploration of ” family trauma, teenage romance, truths and lies, actions and consequences, and ultimately, the courage it takes to go against the group and stand up for justice.”

In an interview with MovieZine, director Peter Gronlund said that the small town is really a stand-in for “society as a whole.”

“Even though it’s a small town that’s pictured, it’s like an extract from society as a whole,” said Gronlund. “With inherited and cemented structures that make this story possible. Hockey is a symptom of a sick society, it’s not hockey’s fault, but it’s a culture of violence and a winning culture and a sport where violence is always present. The image of society that we represent and place in this closed and almost sectarian environment … yes, it is clear that people feared it would be too stereotypical and nuanced. It was also important that the series was allowed to go where it later went without anticipating the story and revealing too much about what’s coming at the end of the season.”

The show airs across five episodes. The premiere episode description reads, “On a mission to rejuvenate the struggling community’s ice hockey program, recently retired pro player Peter Andersson (Ulf Stenberg) relocates his family to Beartown for a fresh start. But when the elite squad he was promised proves to be anything but, Peter switches his focus to the junior team, aggravating local tensions and reigniting his troubled past with star player Kevin Erdahl’s (Oliver Dufåker) father, Mats (Tobias Zilliacus).”

The description for episode two, premiering Monday, March 1, reads, “With the financial future of the arena at stake, Peter (Ulf Stenberg) does everything he can to coach his juniors to a semi-final win. Facing pressure from everyone in town to perform, Kevin (Oliver Dufåker) turns to the only person who expects nothing from him: Maya (Miriam Ingrid). Later, a celebratory evening goes awry after a horrific act of violence occurs.”

Beartown airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.