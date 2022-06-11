Belmont Stakes 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike takes a shot at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 11.

The race (6:44 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, with coverage starting at 5 p.m. ET. CNBC will also have coverage of the undercard race from 3 to 5 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Belmont Stakes:

Belmont Stakes 2022 Preview

Rich Strike came from behind and won the Kentucky Derby in May. Now, the race horse goes for the Belmont Stakes crown.

“It’s been an incredible ride, we’ve had a lot of fun with it. The horse is just doing superb,” Rich Strike owner Rick Dawson told the media via CNN. “We’re not really sure we’ve seen the best of him. We think he’s just improving, so maybe Saturday, we’ll see. If he steps up a little bit, I think he wins this race.”

The unlikely Kentucky Derby favorite Rich Strike is BACK and looking to take down the G1 Belmont Stakes this Saturday! Race 11 6:44PM ET#BetWithTVG at https://t.co/nBYFHiOTnJ pic.twitter.com/jYqcwvPSAJ — TVG (@TVG) June 8, 2022

Jockey Sonny Leon will ride Rich Strike again, but an encore of the Kentucky Derby will be hard to beat. Rich Strike came from behind, and now, the horse is on everyone’s radar.

“It was a thing of beauty, the ride of a lifetime,” Leon’s agent, Jeff Perrin, said via The New York Times’ Joe Drape.

Leon doesn’t want to rest his and the horses laurels on the Derby win.

“I won the biggest race in America and, yeah, that’s an honor,” Leon said via Drape. “But I got to be smart, and I got to be humble. I got to do right by Eric and the team. They have supported me — all the owners and trainers here have given me my life. Maybe I move on in the future, but for now I want to stay in Ohio.”

Win or lose, Rich Strike can’t win the triple crown since the horse didn’t race in the Preakness. Dawson opted to have the horse rest instead.

“I don’t think we’ve ever raced in a shorter time period than five weeks’ rest, and some of them have been six and seven,” Dawson said via The Washington Post’s Chuck Culpepper. “As an owner, I was a little anxious, and I was thinking, ‘Well, if we got a great horse, maybe we ought to run in this race or that race.’ And [trainer] Eric [Reed] was incredibly calm and convincing. And, of course, you know, I mean, why have a trainer if you don’t listen to him?”

Epicenter, a favorite at the Kentucky Derby, will rest instead of race in the Belmont Stakes. Saturday’s race has a small field with eight horses.