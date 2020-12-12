How to Watch Belmont vs Lipscomb Basketball 2020

The Belmont Bruins basketball team will host the Lipscomb Bisons on Saturday at Allen Arena in Nashville, TN.

Belmont vs Lipscomb Preview

The Bruins triumphed in their first Ohio Valley Conference test of the year on Tuesday, besting the Tennessee State Tigers 79-64 at home to improve to 4-1 overall. Three days earlier, they dropped their home opener to the Samford Bulldogs 96-83.

“It definitely was a better start,” Belmont head coach Casey Alexander said postgame on Tuesday in a video posted to the program’s Twitter account. “And it wasn’t clean for 40 minutes, but I thought we competed at a much higher level. I thought our energy level was much better than it was on Saturday.”

Junior guard Luke Smith paced the Bruins with 23 points, shooting 7-of-10 from 3-point range. In his first year playing for Belmont, the Division III transfer leads the team in points per game (20.2), 3-pointers made per game (4.2), 3-point percentage (48.8 percent), and steals per game (2.8).

“Hard to ask anything more than what he’s given us,” Alexander said, per the program’s Twitter video.

The coach added: “It’s just really been a difference maker. And today I think everybody knew it was going in when he shot it.”

Junior center Nick Muszynski struggled in the first half, going 1-of-5 from the field for 4 points. But he erupted in the second to finish with 22 points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field and 16-of-21 shooting from the charity stripe. He also came up with 11 rebounds and 2 blocks, both game highs.

“They were intent on playing behind him and shoving him out,” Alexander said, per the Twitter video. “And he’s so skilled and so good with the ball that sometimes he just asks for it and tries to make a play from there, because he can play one-on-one with a guy behind him. But, in this case, in the second half he battled for position much better, he drew a lot of fouls, he was a lot tougher, and it was better for our team.”

Lipscomb snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 2-4 on Wednesday, besting the Southeast Missouri Redhawks 60-74 in overtime at home. Just two days prior, the Bisons fell to the Redhawks 82-77 on the road.

Jake Wolfe logged 39 minutes and led the Bisons with 26 points, shooting 6-of-11 from the field and 12-of-14 from the free-throw line. The junior guard hit a step-back 3-pointer as regulation expired to force overtime.

“This is my 31st year as a head coach in college, and that’s the guttiest performance I’ve ever seen by a kid,” Lipscomb head coach Lennie Acuff said in a postgame interview posted on the program’s YouTube channel. “And there’s no exaggeration. He was like, ‘Coach, I can’t walk,’ and he just kept going.”