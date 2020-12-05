How to Watch Belmont vs Samford Basketball 2020

The Belmont Bruins basketball team will host the Samford Bulldogs at Curb Event Center Arena on Saturday.

Samford vs Belmont Preview

The Bruins opened their 2020-21 campaign with a trio of wins in the Paradise Jam at Washington, D.C.’s Walter E. Washington Convention Center, topping the Howard Bison, the George Mason Patriots, and Division II’s Queens Royals by an average margin of victory of 13.

Bruins junior guard Luke Smith, playing his first season since transferring from Division III’s Sewanee Tigers, led the way against the Royals with 18 points, equal to his team-high season average. He went 6-of-11 from the field and 4-of-9 from deep, adding a trio of assists and as many steals.

Fellow guard JaCobi Wood, a true freshman, added 15 points and 4 assists.

“It was a good trip for our players, we needed anything that resembled a game, our guys love to compete,” Belmont head coach Casey Alexander said, according to the school’s athletics website. “It wasn’t always pretty and give Queens (NC) plenty of credit, that is a winning program that has an identity. We’ll only get better from experiences such as this. Happy for the guys; we have the hardware to prove it.”

The Bulldogs opened their season by dropping a tight one to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, falling 78-76 at home. They rebounded on Tuesday by thumping Division III’s Covenant Scots 98-73.

It was the first collegiate win for new head coach Bucky McMillan, who previously led suburban Birmingham’s Mountain Brook High School to five state titles across his 12 years at the school.

Before the season began, McMillan indicated that Bulldogs fans should expect high-scoring affairs under his watch.

“In terms of style, we’re going to play like we did in high school. We’re a pressure team and we’re going to get out in transition and we’re going to play in the 90s,” the 37-year-old told Mid-Major Madness. “I don’t know of another way to play. It’s all I have ever known and that’s the way we are going to play. We are going to be successful, but if we aren’t I am going out on my own sword.”

Junior forward Logan Dye is Samford’s leading scorer two games into the season, averaging 17.5 points per game on 81.3 percent shooting to go with 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Through offseason graduations and transfers, the Bulldogs lost 54.6 points per game of the 74.2 they averaged a season ago.

“We’ve gotten better and become more of a team,” McMillan said weeks before the season tipped off, according to The Samford Crimson. “When it’s a bunch of new guys, we want to see exactly that. It’s a weird year, and we’re going to have guys out.”