How to Watch Belushi Documentary 2020 Online for Free

The new documentary about John Belushi, titled Belushi, premieres Sunday, November 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here’s how you can watch Belushi streaming online for free:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content on the Prime Showtime channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Showtime Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Showtime Channel, you can watch Belushi live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same option as above, except you’ll watch on Showtime’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. Showtime’s streaming service, which includes all live and on-demand Showtime content, comes with a free 30-day trial:

Once you’re signed up for Showtime’s streaming service, you can watch Belushi live or on-demand on your computer via the Showtime website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, Smart TV, Facebook Portal TV or other compatible streaming device.

Showtime is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Showtime add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Belushi live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the Showtime add-on:

Once signed up, you can watch Belushi live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘Belushi’ Preview

This feature-length film examines the too-short life of the once-in-a-generation talent John Belushi, who captured the hearts and funny bones of devoted audiences.

Told using previously unheard audiotapes, Belushi examines his extraordinary life in the words of his collaborators, friends and family, including Dan Aykroyd, Jim Belushi, Penny Marshall, Lorne Michaels, Carrie Fisher, Chevy Chase, Harold Ramis, Jane Curtin, Ivan Reitman and his high school sweetheart and later wife Judy Belushi.

It was a visit to the Second City theater in Chicago where Belushi discovered his true calling, and from that moment he became an unstoppable and pioneering force in the comedy world. With his insatiable drive taking him from National Lampoon’s Lemmings and Radio Hour to becoming one of the founding cast members on Saturday Night Live, Belushi kept the candle burning at both ends.

He simultaneously appeared on SNL each Saturday night while filming Animal House and forming a band, the Blues Brothers. The result: By age 30, Belushi was on the No. 1 television show, had the No. 1 comedy in movie history and the No. 1 record album in the world. But as Belishi’s fame grew, so did his demons, and not even his wife Judy could save him from the drug use that would eventually take his life. This film captures the complicated and singular essence of a beloved American icon who changed culture and comedy forever.

Belushi died in 1982 at the age of 33. His brother Jim recently premiered a TV show about his cannabis farm and said in an interview that medical marijuana could have possibly saved his brother.

“I believe what Dan Aykroyd says, ‘If John was a pothead he would be alive today. And we think the drug could have really helped him with this CTE, this suffering. This is one of my goals [with this new Discovery Channel show],” said Jim Belushi.

