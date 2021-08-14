How to Watch Bengals vs Bucs Preseason Online

The Cincinnati Bengals and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash in the first preseason game for both teams at Raymond James Stadium On August 14.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV, depending on where you live. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Bucs, with the options depending on where you live:

—You can watch the game via Amazon if you live in:

Cincinnati, OH (CBS WKRC-12) or any surrounding markets where the game is on CBS

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Bengals vs Bucs live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

—You can watch the game via FuboTV if you live in one of these Bengals markets:

Cincinnati, OH (CBS WKRC-12), Louisville, KY (Fox WDRB-41), Lexington, KY (Fox WDKY-56)

—You can watch the game via FuboTV if you live in one of these Bucs markets:

Tampa, FL (NBC WFLA-8), Orlando, FL (NBC WESH-2), Fort Myers, FL (CW WXCW-6), West Palm Beach, FL (ABC WPBF-25), Tallahassee, FL (Fox WTWC-40.2), Panama City (ABC WMBB-13)

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bengals vs Bucs live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

—You can watch the game via AT&T TV if you live in one of these Bengals markets:

Cincinnati, OH (CBS WKRC-12), Dayton, OH (ABC WKEF-22), Columbus, OH (ABC WSYX-6), Louisville, KY (Fox WDRB-41), Lexington, KY (Fox WDKY-56)

—You can watch the game via AT&T TV if you live in one of these Bucs markets:

Tampa, FL (NBC WFLA-8), Orlando, FL (NBC WESH-2), West Palm Beach, FL (ABC WPBF-25), Tallahassee, FL (Fox WTWC-40.2), Panama City (ABC WMBB-13)

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and CW (all live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Bengals vs Bucs live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

—You can watch the game via Hulu if you live in one of these Bengals markets:

Cincinnati, OH (CBS WKRC-12), Dayton, OH (ABC WKEF-22), Columbus, OH (ABC WSYX-6), Louisville, KY (Fox WDRB-41), Lexington, KY (Fox WDKY-56)

—You can watch the game via Hulu if you live in one of these Bucs markets:

Tampa, FL (NBC WFLA-8), Orlando, FL (NBC WESH-2), Fort Myers, FL (CW WXCW-6), West Palm Beach, FL (ABC WPBF-25), Tallahassee, FL (Fox WTWC-40.2), Panama City (ABC WMBB-13)

You can watch a live stream of ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW (all live in most markets) and 60+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bengals vs Bucs live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

—You can watch the game via Paramount+ if you live in:

Cincinnati, OH (CBS WKRC-12) or any surrounding markets where the game is on CBS

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the Paramount+ “Premium” plan, which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Bengals vs Bucs live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

—You can watch the game via NFL Game Pass if you live: outside of the Bengals and Bucs markets (in the US)

You can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised preseason NFL game live via NFL Game Pass, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Game Pass Free Trial

Once signed up for NFL Game Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch the Bengals vs Bucs live on the NFL app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You cam also watch the game on your computer via the NFL website.

—You can watch the game via DAZN if you live in: Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every preseason, regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bengals vs Bucs live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Bengals vs Bucs Preview

Those hoping to get a glimpse of Tom Brady in the first preseason game won’t be disappointed. Brady will take snaps with the first team, although Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was mum about how long the 44-year-old quarterback will be on the field. We’re likely to get a heavy dose of rookie QB Kyle Trask as a result.

Arians likes what he has seen from Trask so far. “Really good. He was outstanding in every snap he had today,” the Bucs coach said after Wednesday’s practice. “Got the ball out of his hands. The last one was probably his only – it wasn’t even a bad throw, there wasn’t anybody open. Fundamentally, he’s really getting better, and I like where he’s at.”

Bucs running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn will be a key player to watch, as he will be battling for a spot on the roster against C.J. Prosise and Troymaine Pope.

On the other side, we already know we won’t be seeing last year’s No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, as Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has confirmed that Burrow, center Trey Hopkins, offensive tackle Fred Johnson and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi will not play in this game, via Paul Dehner of The Athletic.

Taylor also discussed his plans for what will be his first preseason game as a head coach, after the preseason was canceled last year. Burrow’s backup, quarterback Brandon Allen, will get the bulk of the snaps under center and the team’s top two rushers, Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine, will play, but will be limited.

“You want to put together a good drive with the ones. If you can do that then get some other guys some work. Brandon will play a little bit longer than maybe some other guys that come out first just to get him some more game action,” Taylor said, per the team’s official website. “You have a lot interior competition but not a lot of bodies on the outside. Some guys are going to get some really good work. (Tackles) Isaiah Prince and Gunnar Vogel, those guys will get their fair share of reps.”

One player to watch for the Bengals will be fifth-overall pick Ja’Marr Chase, who has been rumored to be off to a slow start. How well the rookie performs in this and the following two preseason contests could be key to how much playing time he gets when the regular season rolls around.