Bengals vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Bengals and Eagles are both desperately in need of a win as they clash on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Bengals vs Eagles online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Cincinnati and Philadelphia

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Bengals vs Eagles live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Cincinnati and Philadelphia

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bengals vs Eagles live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Cincinnati and Philadelphia

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bengals vs Eagles live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Cincinnati and Philadelphia

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Bengals vs Eagles live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Bengals vs Eagles live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bengals vs Eagles live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Bengals vs Eagles Preview

Either the Eagles or Bengals will have their first win of the season after their matchup on Sunday after a disappointing start to the year for both squads.

“I think adversity hits in many different ways,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “It’s just a matter of how all the guys respond, how the coaches respond. And I think from a coaching standpoint, we’ve got to react positively to everything and get the guys going.”

The Eagles allowed the lowly Redskins to come back from 17 points down in Week 1 and saw the Rams run away for a 37-19 victory last week.

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz — the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 — has not been good. He’s tossed four interceptions to just two touchdowns and has recored a QBR of just 29.0.

“I’m not going to change anything drastically, by any means, it’s just being smart and we’ll be just fine,” Wentz said. “I’m confident in myself that I’ll be just fine, and we’ll take care of business.”

The Bengals have put up a good fight in both their losses, the most recent coming to the Browns on Thursday Night Football. Cincinnati’s two losses have come by a combined eight points and a few plays could have changed their fate. Joe Burrow has looked every way the part of a No. 1 overall pick and he threw the ball a whopping 61 times last week against the Browns. That was second-most ever by a rookie quarterback.

“I will never adjust to or accept losing,” Burrow said. “That is just something that is not in my mindset, so this 0-2 start is really hurting me, and I know it’s hurting Coach Taylor and everybody in (the locker room). We will never adjust to losing. We will never accept losing. We are just going to have to get it right.

“Whatever it takes to win. I’ll throw the ball zero times, or I’ll throw 100 times. It doesn’t matter to me,” Burrow said. “We just have to start winning games.”

The Eagles are a 4-point favorite for the matchup. The total for the matchup is set at 47.5 points.