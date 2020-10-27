BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Hosted by comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean), the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards are airing live Tuesday, October 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET. They will also be simulcast across BET Her, VH1, MTV2.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of BET and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Preview

🔴 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards Full Show 24-HR Marathon!Tune into the BET Hip Hop Awards TUES. OCT 27, 2020 #HipHopAwards. #HipHopAwards20 SUBSCRIBE to #BET! ►► http://bit.ly/1U0v9xG Connect with BET Web: http://www.BET.com Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BET Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BET Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BET Google+: http://www.bet.us/gplusBET 2020-10-26T22:23:27Z

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards are airing Tuesday, October 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT to honor the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories.

DaBaby, who won Best New Hip Hop Artist in 2019, leads all 2020 nominees with 12, followed by Roddy Ricch with 11 nods, and Megan Thee Stallion and Drake with eight nominations apiece. Future also received six noms, Lil Baby got four, and Beyonce, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and Mustard each received three nominations.

Performers set to take the stage including 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhené Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe, and Ty Dolla $ign.

The complete list of nominees is below:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

“BOP” – DaBaby

“Rockstar” – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

“Toosie Slide” – Drake

“Life Is Good” – Future feat. Drake

“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch

BEST COLLABORATION

“Rockstar” – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

“Life Is Good” – Future feat. Drake

“WHATS POPPIN (Remix)” – Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne

“Savage (Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

“Hot Girl Summer” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

“Ballin'” – Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch

BEST DUO OR GROUP

Chris Brown and Young Thug

City Girls

EarthGang

JackBoys

Migos

Run the Jewels

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Hip Hop Awards Presents: Real Cost Rundown Part 1In honor of the 15th annual Hip Hop Awards, we took to the street with The Real Cost in our "Totally True News" segment to find out who really knows their "hip hop trivia". In the midst of the game, METAL crashes the scene. Toxic metal has no place in the show, or in your… 2020-10-27T18:08:43Z

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Rapsody

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

DJ OF THE YEAR

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Khaled

Mustard

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

9th Wonder

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy

JetsonMade

Mike WiLL Made-It

Mustard

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

SONG OF THE YEAR

“BOP” – DaBaby – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy

“Life Is Good” – Future feat. Drake – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ

“Rockstar” – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – Produced by SethInTheKitchen

“Savage (Remix)” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – Produced by J. White Did It

“The Box” – Roddy Ricch – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze

“Toosie Slide” – Drake – Produced by OZ

New Music From NLE Choppa & Saint Bodhi Presented By Nissan! | Hip Hop Awards 20It’s time for the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards! In celebration, here’s some new music from emerging talent @NLE CHOPPA & @SAINT BODHI! Brought to you by our partners at @Nissan USA. #HipHopAwards SUBSCRIBE to #BET! ►► http://bit.ly/1U0v9xG Stream Black Culture with BET+. Kick back and enjoy movies, TV series, exclusive originals and the best… 2020-10-27T16:00:08Z

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Blame it on Baby – DaBaby

Kirk – DaBaby

High Off Life – Future

My Turn – Lil Baby

Suga – Megan Thee Stallion

Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

Flo Milli

Jack Harlow

Mulatto

NLE Choppa

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

Complex

HipHopDX

HotNewHipHop

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)” (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)

BIA – “Best on Earth” (Russ feat. BIA)

Cardi B – “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)

Future – “Roses (Remix)” (Saint Jhn feat. Future)

Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)

Travis Scott – “Hot (Remix)” (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)

IMPACT TRACK

“Lockdown” – Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock

“Rockstar (BLM Remix)” – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

“Snow on tha Bluff” – J. Cole

“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby

“Afeni” – Rapsody feat. PJ Morton

“Sue Me” – Wale feat. Kelly Price

Rewind: Some Of 2 Chainz Best Moments At Past BET Hip Hop Awards! Hip Hop Awards 20TRUUUUUUUUUE! It’s only right we highlight one of ATL’s own 2 Chainz! Check out some of his best performances at the #HipHopAwards! Make sure you tune in on Tuesday, OCT 27th at 9/8c to see him grace the stage again! #HipHopAwards #HipHopAwards20 SUBSCRIBE to #BET! ►► http://bit.ly/1U0v9xG Stream Black Culture with BET+. Kick back and… 2020-10-24T22:09:33Z

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

Djonga (BRAZIL)

Kaaris (FRANCE)

Khaligraph Jones (KENYA)

Meryl (FRANCE)

Ms Banks (UK)

Nasty C (SOUTH AFRICA)

Stormzy (UK)

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards air live Tuesday, October 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET, VH1, and MTV2.

READ NEXT: How to Watch The Eric Andre Show Season 5 Online