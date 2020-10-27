BET Hip Hop Awards 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Hosted by comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean), the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards are airing live Tuesday, October 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET. They will also be simulcast across BET Her, VH1, MTV2.
If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards online for free:
2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Preview
The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards are airing Tuesday, October 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT to honor the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories.
DaBaby, who won Best New Hip Hop Artist in 2019, leads all 2020 nominees with 12, followed by Roddy Ricch with 11 nods, and Megan Thee Stallion and Drake with eight nominations apiece. Future also received six noms, Lil Baby got four, and Beyonce, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and Mustard each received three nominations.
Performers set to take the stage including 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhené Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe, and Ty Dolla $ign.
The complete list of nominees is below:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
“BOP” – DaBaby
“Rockstar” – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
“Toosie Slide” – Drake
“Life Is Good” – Future feat. Drake
“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby
“The Box” – Roddy Ricch
BEST COLLABORATION
“Rockstar” – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
“Life Is Good” – Future feat. Drake
“WHATS POPPIN (Remix)” – Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne
“Savage (Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
“Hot Girl Summer” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign
“Ballin'” – Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch
BEST DUO OR GROUP
Chris Brown and Young Thug
City Girls
EarthGang
JackBoys
Migos
Run the Jewels
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Rapsody
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
DJ OF THE YEAR
Chase B
D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Khaled
Mustard
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
9th Wonder
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy
JetsonMade
Mike WiLL Made-It
Mustard
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
SONG OF THE YEAR
“BOP” – DaBaby – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy
“Life Is Good” – Future feat. Drake – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ
“Rockstar” – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch – Produced by SethInTheKitchen
“Savage (Remix)” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – Produced by J. White Did It
“The Box” – Roddy Ricch – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze
“Toosie Slide” – Drake – Produced by OZ
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Blame it on Baby – DaBaby
Kirk – DaBaby
High Off Life – Future
My Turn – Lil Baby
Suga – Megan Thee Stallion
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
Flo Milli
Jack Harlow
Mulatto
NLE Choppa
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Megan Thee Stallion
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
Complex
HipHopDX
HotNewHipHop
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)” (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)
BIA – “Best on Earth” (Russ feat. BIA)
Cardi B – “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)
Future – “Roses (Remix)” (Saint Jhn feat. Future)
Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)
Travis Scott – “Hot (Remix)” (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)
IMPACT TRACK
“Lockdown” – Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock
“Rockstar (BLM Remix)” – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
“Snow on tha Bluff” – J. Cole
“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby
“Afeni” – Rapsody feat. PJ Morton
“Sue Me” – Wale feat. Kelly Price
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Djonga (BRAZIL)
Kaaris (FRANCE)
Khaligraph Jones (KENYA)
Meryl (FRANCE)
Ms Banks (UK)
Nasty C (SOUTH AFRICA)
Stormzy (UK)
The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards air live Tuesday, October 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET, VH1, and MTV2.
