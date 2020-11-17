‘Big Sky’ Streaming: How to Watch TV Show Online for Free

From David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Picket Fences) comes a new mystery thriller called Big Sky, premiering Tuesday, November 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Big Sky online for free:

‘Big Sky’ Preview

Starring Ryan Phillipe, Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, and John Carroll Lynch, Big Sky is a new mystery thriller series where private detectives Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Phillippe) join forces with Cody’s extranged wife, an ex-cop named Jenny (Winnick), to track down two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote stretch of highway in Montana. But when they find out there are other missing girls in that area, they find themselves racing against the clock to stop the killer before another girl is taken.

For episode one, called “Pilot,” and airing November 17, the description teases, “While on a road trip to visit her boyfriend in Montana, Danielle Sullivan (Natalie Alyn Lind) and her sister Grace (Jade Pettyjohn) are kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote part of the highway, setting off a chain of events that leads private detectives Cody Hoyt and Cassie Dewell to team up with Cody’s estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for the sisters. But when the investigators discover these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, it’s clear they’ve stumbled onto something much bigger than them all.”

For episode two, titled “Nowhere to Run” and airing on November 24, the description reads, “Forced to form an unlikely team, Cassie and Jenny set out to continue the search for the missing girls. Meanwhile, Danielle, Grace and Jerrie (Jesse James Keitel) get to work on planning their escape, leading Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) to struggle with the consequences of his actions as a distracted Ronald (Brian Geraghty) deals with a difficult relationship with his mother.”

And on December 1 is episode three, titled “The Big Rick,” the description teases, “Still on the search for the missing girls, Cassie grows more suspicious of Legarski after a threatening conversation between the two. Meanwhile, Grace manages to make headway on the girls’ quest for freedom. Merilee (Brooke Smith) pleads with Legarski to open up emotionally before it’s too late, and Helen (Valerie Mahaffey) finally confronts Ronald about his increasingly strange behavior.”

Big Sky airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

