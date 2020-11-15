Bills vs Cardinals Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Two of the NFL’s most exciting young quarterbacks take center stage when the Buffalo Bills (7-2) visit the Arizona Cardinals (5-3) Sunday.

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Bills vs Cardinals online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Buffalo and Phoenix

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Bills vs Cardinals live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bills vs Cardinals live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bills vs Cardinals live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Bills vs Cardinals live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Bills vs Cardinals live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bills vs Cardinals live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Bills vs Cardinals Preview

Josh Allen and the Bills are winners of three straight, and they’re coming off a lights out performance Week 9 in a 44-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Allen in particular had a career game against Seattle, going 31-38 for 415 yards and three touchdowns. The Bills quarterback had just lost his grandmother last weekend but chose to play amidst that loss, which was revealed after the game was over.

“He took a moment to put his feelings to the side and put his team first,” Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said about Allen’s performance. “You’ve got to respect it. You’ve got to love him for that because not a lot of guys could’ve done that.”

Now, the Bills will face a new test when they clash with a Cardinals team that has won three of its last four. Arizona lost a nail-biter against the Miami Dolphins last week, but that didn’t stop Kyler Murray from putting on a quarterback clinic. Murray completed 21-26 of his passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and he also was the team’s leading rusher, racking up 106 yards and a score on the ground.

Thus, the Bills are going to have to be on their toes on defense, which head coach Sean McDermott is already aware of.

“He’s a special athlete and quarterback, so we’ll get creative,” McDermott said about Murray this week. “I’d say this one is the most mobile we will have faced at this point … They are an explosive offense and we’ve got to be on our game defensively … The speed and quickness element is off the charts. When you watch it on film when you watch it on TV, you can see the difference and we’re talking elite athletes that are around him.”

One possible player to watch? Bills wideout John Brown, who was selected by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He hasn’t been a huge contributor for the Bills this season, but he has been a solid role player, and he could play a sneakily important part here against his former team.

Both teams have relatively healthy rosters; Leki Fotu (ankle), Justin Murray (hand) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) will miss the game for the Cardinals while running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) will be out for the Bills.