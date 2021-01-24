Bills vs Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Two of the NFL’s most talented young quarterbacks square off Sunday when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

The game (6:40 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the Bills vs Chiefs live online for free:

Bills vs Chiefs Preview

Mahomes, who had a major scare in the divisional round against the Cleveland Browns, was in the concussion protocol all week, and he confirmed what every Chiefs fan had been hoping to hear: He’ll be good to go on Sunday.

Kansas City held on to beat the Cleveland Browns in the divisional round last week, 22-17, with late-game heroics from backup quarterback Chad Henne propelling the Chiefs past an upstart and gritty Browns team. Now, Kansas City has Buffalo coming to town, and it should be a doozy. The Bills haven’t lost since November 15, and that was by two-points, so they enter this game the hotter of the two teams.

When these two teams last met on October 19, Mahomes and company emerged victorious, winning 26-17 on the road. Mahomes was 21-26 for 225 yards and two touchdowns, while Allen struggled, putting up one of the worst statistical outings of his career. The Bills quarterback completed just 14 of 27 passes for 122 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.

“They showed a couple things on defense that we weren’t expecting. We’ve gotten a lot better since that game. They can say the same thing,” Allen said, via NBC 2’s WGRZ.

“Just two good teams that are going to go out there and compete, it’s going to be a four-quarter dog fight. We understand. We have to put our best foot forward, not make dumb mistakes and put the ball where it needs to be. If they go zone or play man, we need to win our matchups. Get our run game established and play complementary football,” Allen added.

The Bills averaged 31.3 points a game, which was second in the NFL, while Kansas City was ranked sixth, scoring 29.6 points per contest. On defense, the Bills ranked 14th overall, 17th against the run and 13th against the pass, while Kansas City had the 16th ranked overall defense, and they ranked 21st against the run and 14th against the pass.

It will be an interesting battle of wits between Andy Reid and Sean McDermott, who Reid fired as his defensive coordinator 10 years ago.

“He deserves coach of the year, man,” Reid said about McDermott. “I think he’s done a tremendous job. What a great thing for the NFL and Buffalo. They love football in Buffalo and he’s really done a nice job with that whole program.”