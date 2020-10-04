Bills vs Raiders Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Buffalo Bills will try to remain one of the NFL’s few unbeaten teams when they travel to Las Vegas to face a banged-up Raiders team.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Bills vs Raiders online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Bills vs Raiders live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Bills vs Raiders live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Bills vs Raiders live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Bills vs Raiders live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Bills vs Raiders live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Bills vs Raiders live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Bills vs Raiders Preview

Fresh from out-dueling the Los Angeles Rams in a 35-32 shootout, the Bills currently boast the third-best offense in football, and one of the hottest quarterbacks in the game in Josh Allen. Racking up 1,038 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception, Allen also has two rushing scores over the first three games. Raiders coach Jon Gruden has been impressed with Allen’s hot start, and he compared the talented young quarterback to one of the all-time greats this week.

“The quarterback is eye-opening,” Gruden said about Allen. “He is a fun guy to watch, man. He can really throw the ball. He’s got a great playing style. He’s got a lot of John Elway playing style. He can scramble, he’s strong, he’s tough. He’s a big-time player. And they’ve got an arsenal around him.”

The addition of wideout Stefan Diggs has opened things up for Allen and the Bills offense, but Allen is focused on this Raiders defense.

“They [have] very young, they’re very talented, very athletic players especially on the back end,” Allen said. “They’ve got guys that can fly around. They’re going to come up and they’ll pop you, so we’ve got to be prepared for that. Obviously, they’ve got the two second-year guys in Ferrell and Mad Maxx. They’re two guys who get to the passer pretty early and often, I’ll say.”

Las Vegas will be without several key starters on both sides of the ball, including Bryan Edwards, Henry Ruggs, and defenders Damon Arnette and Jonathan Abram. They will, however, likely get linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski back after he missed the last several games with a pectoral injury.

The Raiders fell to the Patriots last week after winning their first two games. While quarterback Derek Carr has not thrown a pick yet this season, he lost two fumbles in Las Vegas’ 36-20 loss to New England, and he fumbled twice the week prior, recovering just one. The turnovers will have to cease, especially against this opportunistic Bills team.

The Bills have started the season off a bit slower on defense than they did last year, allowing 25.7 points and over 380 yards a game. They’ll face a tough test against Carr and running back Josh Jacobs, who leads the NFL in missed tackles so far this season.

On the injury front for Buffalo, defensive end Mario Addison is questionable for the game, as is running back Zack Moss, who has been dealing with a toe injury.