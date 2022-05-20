Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Black-Eye Susan Stakes commences on Friday, May 20, at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore before Saturday’s Preakness Stakes.

The race (5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT start time) will be televised on USA Network.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (with all of these options, you’ll also be able to watch a live stream of Saturday’s Preakness Stakes, which is on NBC), with the first two options offering a free trial:

Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2022 Preview

Three-year-old fillies will race in the Grade II Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday to kick off The Preakness Stakes weekend at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Thirteen fillies will race in the 1 1/8-mile race.

Here’s a look at the 13 horses in the race:

Adare Manor

Adare Manor has been trained by multiple people, starting with Bob Baffert before going to Tim Yakteen and then Sean McCarthy. Jockey John Velazquez, who competed in the Kentucky Derby, will race Adare Manor. In previous races, Adare Manor won a Grade III race at Santa Anita in February second in the Santa Anita Oaks in April.

Beguine

Beguine, trained by Daniel Peitz, won once and lost twice at Oaklawn Park this year but took second for the Grade II Fantasy Stakes race on April 9.

Candy Light

Candy Light, trained by Graham Motion, took second twice at Laurel Park in October and December in 2021. The horse then won at Laurel Park in February but placed second there in March.

Distinctlypossible

Distinctlypossible, trained by Chad Brown, won for the first time at Keeneland on April 10. The horse took second at Saratoga in August 2021 and second Keeneland in October 2021.

Divine Huntress

Divine Huntress, trained by Graham Motion, won twice at the Parx in Philadelphia December 2021 and January. However, the horse took ninth at the Fairgrounds in February and fifth in the Grade III Gazelle in April.

Favor

Favor, trained by Todd Pletcher, won two races early this year at Gulfstream Park. The horse placed third most recently at the Fair Grounds on March 26.

Interstatedaydream

Interstatedaydream, trained by Brad Cox, took second for the Adirondack at Saratoga and third in the Grade I Ashland race in Keeneland. Jockey Florent Geroux, who competed in the Kentucky Derby, will race Interstatedaydream.

Luna Belle

Luna Belle, trained by Hamilton Smith, won its past five races since December 2021, all at Laurel Park. The horse previously one other win in 2021 but placed second once, third twice, fourth once and seventh once last year.

Midnight Stroll

Midnight Stroll, trained by John Terranova II, won its last two races in Tampa Bay this year. The horse previously placed sixth at Belmont Park and seventh at Saratoga in 2021.

Missy Greer

Missy Greer, trained by Danny Gargan, won its last race at Gulfstream Park in March. The horse previously took third there in February after mixed results at Belmont Park in 2021 with second and sixth-place finishes.

Miss Yearwood

Miss Yearwood, trained by Ian Wilkes, won its last time out at Churchill Downs on April 30. The horse previously took second at Kenneland on April 10 and third at Gulfstream Park on January 30.

Morning Matcha

Morning Matcha, trained by Robert Reid Jr., won at Parx Racing in March but placed sixth in its most recent race at Aqueduct on April 9. The horse had previous second-place finishes at Aqueduct between December 2021 and January after two prior wins at Parx Racing in 2021.

Radio Days

Radio Days, trained by Claude McGaughey, took second in its last outing on April 10. The horse previously placed fourth at Aqueduct on March 5 and second at Gulfstream Park on February 5. Radio Days also won two races in 2021 at Aqueduct and Belmont Park.