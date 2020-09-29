Blue Jays vs Rays Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays will host the eighth-seeded Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday for Game 1 of their best-of-three American League wild-card series.

In the US, all three games will be televised on TBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Blue Jays vs Rays online for free:

Blue Jays vs Rays Preview

Tampa Bay won nine of their last 11 to finish the year 40-20, the best record in the AL. Though they didn’t need it to lock up home-field advantage throughout the junior circuit’s half of the bracket, the Rays closed their year by besting the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 behind six shutout inning from lefty Josh Fleming.

“I think we’re playing well,” Rays infielder Mike Brosseau said, according to the team’s official website. “It’s a new season. In a three-game series like this first round, crazy things can happen, so we have to make sure we’re on our ‘A’ game.”

Tampa Bay boasts one of baseball’s best pitching staffs; the team’s 3.56 ERA ranked second in the AL this season.

Rays ace Blake Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young winner, will take the ball on Sunday. The 27-year-old southpaw posted a 3.24 ERA and a 4-2 record across 11 starts in 2020.

He’ll go up against a Blue Jays lineup that scored the third-most runs in the AL. Toronto’s Teoscar Hernandez, a 27-year-old outfielder, broke out this season to the tune of a .289 average, a .919 OPS, 34 RBI, and a team-high 16 home runs.

“If you’re in [the postseason] right now, every team is going to present its challenges,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said, per the team’s site. “We have a fairly good idea of that team, as they do with us. I can bet they’re going to be very well prepared knowing [Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo], and certainly Ross Atkins, their general manager. Impressive group, young group, energetic group, and we’ll have our hands full.”

Montoyo worked in the Rays organization from 1997 until the Blue Jays hired him as their manager in October 2018.

Tampa Bay’s posted seven 90-win seasons since their inaugural season in 1998; they were on pace to win 108 in 2020. The Blue Jays have reached 90 wins just once since their triumph in the 1993 World Series

“Our team knows, for us to start winning championships, we’ve got to go through Tampa Bay,” Montoyo said after his side’s regular season finale, according to The Associated Press.

The Blue Jays were 26-26 before they closed their campaign on a 6-2 run, which included a 7-5 defeat to the Baltimore Orioles on the last day of the season. They’ll trot out 34-year-old starter Matt Shoemaker, who went 0-1 in six starts with a 4.71 ERA.

“Our confidence right now is great,” Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel said via a translator, per AP. “We have pretty much everybody healthy. From one through nine, the lineup is good. Everybody is feeling great right now, which is what you want going into the playoffs.”