Boca Juniors vs Santos Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Boca Juniors will host Santos at La Bombonera in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final on Wednesday.

In the United States, Leg 1 (5:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable or don’t have those channels, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Boca Juniors vs Santos online for free:

Boca Juniors vs Santos Preview

Boca is coming off a 2-2 tie against Junior Plate last Saturday. Ramón Ábila scored in the 10th minute and Sebastian Villa added one in the 86th minute on a nice pass from left back Carlos Tevez, but it wasn’t enough to steal a win. Still, the team was happy with its effort overall in the draw. “It was an even game, the two teams made merits to win and it was a beautiful duel,” Villa told ESPN after the draw.

Boca Juniors had 10 shots on goal, and they also saw midfielder Jorman Campuzano get a red card for elbowing a Junior Plate player in the throat, so he’ll be absent from this match.

“We talk game after game. When we are focused and on a physical level that we know we put in and we are in solidarity, it is difficult to beat Boca. You cannot lower that mentality. We are at a right moment in which we can make history,” Tevez said after the match, per Web 24 News.

“We know that we have to be united and put everything as before. We are at a right moment in which we can make history. First we must think about Santos, what comes next will be seen in due course,” Tevez added.

As for Santos, it last played on December 27, notching a 1-1 draw against Ceara. Marinho scored the only goal, leading an offensive attack that managed to possess the ball for 65 percent of the game. Santos has won one of its last seven games, something the team is not happy about, and is working to change.

“It bothers me, because we play at home, we have to win, we have to enforce the command,” Marinho said about his team’s recent lack of wins, per Time 24 News. “We know that with work we go further and further. It is turning the key, taking advantage of the training days and turning the key,” he added. Whether Santos will be able to turn the page against Boca remains to be seen, but Boca have three wins, a tie and a loss in its last five games, so Santos has its work cut out here.

Here’s a look at the possible lineups each squad will roll out for their first match:

Boca Juniors Potential Starting Lineup: Andrada, Mas, Zambrano, Avila, Buffarini, Villa, Capaldo, Varela, Cardona, Abila, Tevez

Santos Potential Starting Lineup: Furtado, Jonatan, Peres Petroni, Solda, Braga, Roberto, Alison, Pituca, Soteldo, Jorge, Marinho