Boston Marathon 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Back on Patriots’ Day for the first time in three years, the 2022 Boston Marathon is set to get underway on Monday.

This year’s race (men’s race starts at 9:37 a.m. ET; women’s at 9:45 a.m. ET) will be televised locally on CBS Boston and nationally on USA Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s a look at all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Boston Marathon online, with the first two options offering a free trial:

You can watch a live stream of CBS Boston (local markets only), USA Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Boston Marathon live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." CBS Boston (local markets only) and USA Network is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Boston Marathon live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

USA Network included in Sling TV's "Sling Blue" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Boston Marathon live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS Boston (local markets only), USA Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of the bundle:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Boston Marathon live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Boston Marathon 2022 Preview

The Boston Marathon is facing some normalcy after nearly three years. After it was canceled for the first time in its history, in 2021 it was run in October.

So for organizers of this event, this is a welcome change to what this traditional race is all about. In addition to this, the race itself is generating a great deal of expectation in both the men’s and women’s fields respectively.

On the men’s side, many are now saying that this could possibly be the greatest field of runners that were assembled. Just off the top, there will be five participants in the field that broke 2:04 and three that broke 2:05.

In addition to these runners, there will also be the champions of London (Sisay Lemma), New York (Albert Korir) in addition to the reigning champ in this race (Benson Kipruto).

To make this race even more competitive, two-time New York City Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor will be making his debut in Boston.

Kamworor would be one of the dark horses to be able to win this race, although the field is open to have many candidates that could end up pushing their respective case to the forefront. When one begins to look at Kamworor, his strength is to be able to establish some tremendous splits, especially when going downhill in areas like Newton.

Although, what we are saying could end up changing the entire dynamic if weather becomes a factor during the race.

On the women’s side, this edition will be a very special one. The 2022 will commemorate the 50th anniversary of Boston allowing official women’s entrants.

This also makes this field very special as the elite women’s field in Boston is one of the most competitive in the history of this competition. What many will be the showdown that will captivate most of the attention in this division will be between Olympic/New York champion Peres Jepchirchir, London champion Joyciline Jepkosgei.

To the winner would go the “spoils” as the runner that does come out on top would basically get an upper hand in the world’s best marathoner debate.

That argument could be settled when the winner of this race between the two ends up competing against Brigid Kosgei later this year.

Outside of these two, one of the potential protagonists would be young Ethiopian star Degitu Azimeraw as well as Molly Seidel.

Seidel comes into this race being the lone American to medal in the last Olympic Games.