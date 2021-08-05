How to Watch ‘Brat Loves Judy’ Online for Free

The latest reality docuseries coming to TV is “Brat Loves Judy,” premiering Thursday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE TV.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Brat Loves Judy” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

'Brat Loves Judy' Preview





Play



Brat Loves Judy 😍🥰🧨 Sneak Peek! Da Brat is living her life out loud with Judy! Are you ready to dive into their story? WE Sure are! Brat Loves Judy premiers Thursday, August 5 at 9/8c. #BratLovesJudy Subscribe to the WE Tv channel for more clips: goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site:… 2021-06-28T16:19:04Z

This new reality docuseries follows “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Shawntae Harris, aka rap star Da Brat, and her longtime girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart as they “forge their new life together,” according to the WE TV press release.

It continues:

“Brat Loves Judy” brings audiences a never-before-seen look into the world of veteran hip-hop artist and two-time Grammy Award-nominee, Da Brat, and her girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, the multi-millionaire business owner and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, as they navigate their new relationship – from building a new home together and growing their budding careers to couples therapy, dealing with meddling loved ones, and a surprise proposal. Family and friends featured on the series include Judy’s adult daughter, Deja and Deja’s infant daughter Kenzie; Bella, Brat’s manager and confidante; Brat’s friend Montana and his wife Rhonda; and of course, Brat and Judy’s six dogs – Staxx, Rockie, Fat Boy, Loyal, Fendi, and Rebel – among others. The series also features a surprise appearance by Brat’s sister LisaRaye McCoy, as the siblings dig deeper into their strained relationship.

“WE TV has long solidified itself as a home for authentic stories and relatable relationships, and we’re thrilled to add Brat and Judy’s larger-than-life love story to our Thursday night originals,” said Lauren Gellert, EVP of Development and Original Programming for WE TV, in a statement. “These two powerful and successful women are sharing their brand-new relationship with audiences for the first time ever, bravely inviting viewers to experience all their emotional ‘firsts’ alongside them.”

WE TV’s description of the show teases, “Despite their best attempts to enjoy their love bubble, Brat and Judy can’t seem to escape chaos and drama. Meanwhile, Judy has a secret plan that will change their worlds forever, but she realizes pulling it off may be harder than she anticipated.”

The premiere episode is called “On the DL” and its description reads, “In order to pull off her secret proposal plan, Judy enlists the help of those closest to her and Brat; Brat gets suspicious about all the sneaking around and things spiral out of control as Judy tries to keep her plan under wraps.”

Then on August 12 comes episode two, called “Respect the Legend.” Its description reads, “Brat and Judy’s relationship begins to crack when Brat’s friends Montana and Rhonda face divorce; Brat plans a surprise, and Judy drops a bomb that Deja’s moving in; with a secret proposal underway, Judy worries she bit off more than she can chew.”

“Brat Loves Judy” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE TV.