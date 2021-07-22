Brazil vs Germany Olympics Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The quest for Olympic gold begins for two top contenders as Brazil and Germany clash in Tokyo on Thursday.

In the United States, the match (local start time: Thursday, July 22, at 7:30 a.m. ET) will be televised live on the USA Network. You can also watch it live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app, but you’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch that way.

If you don't have cable or don't have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Brazil vs Germany soccer online:

Brazil vs Germany Olympics Soccer Preview

The Olympics experience gets started in a hurry for Brazil and Germany, which face off in a rematch of the 2016 Gold Medal Game. Neymar scored the winning penalty kick against Germany to seal that victory, which was the first gold medal in the sport for Brazil.

Brazil is fresh off winning the Copa America tournament and many of the big names, like Neymar, have not made the trip to Japan. While the South American side is filled with young talent, Dani Alves will provide a veteran presence for the squad. Tournament participation to players who are 23 years of age and younger, with only three over-23 selections permitted on each roster.

“Those that know me, know I have a youthful spirit and as it is my first time I will have the same sort of experience as the young lads. Even though I have enjoyed some big moments in my career, given this is my first time at the Olympics I feel some butterflies in my stomach,” Alves said. “Being here is really a special feeling. I am thankful for the opportunity. I hope I can live up to the expectations of the competition and also of our national team.”

Germany has five medals in the sport, taking home gold in 1976 (as East Germany). The squad’s Olympic preparation was cut short, walking off after allegations of players being racially abused by Honduras.

Ivory Coast and Saudi Arabia make up the rest of the group alongside the two soccer powers.

Brazil Roster

Goalkeepers: Santos (Athletico Paranaense), Brenno (Grêmio)

Defenders: Dani Alves (Sao Paulo), Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Nino (Fluminense), Diego Carlos (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Bruno Guimarães (Lyon), Gerson (Flamengo), Claudinho (Red Bull Bragantino), Matheus Henrique (Grêmio)

Forwards: Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlim), Malcom (Zenit), Antony (Ajax), Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen), Pedro (Flamengo)

Germany Roster

Goalkeepers: Florian Müller (VfB Stuttgart), Svend Brodersen (free agent), Luca Plogmann (Werder Bremen).

Defenders: Jordan Torunarigha (Hertha BSC), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Amos Pieper (Arminia Bielefeld), David Raum (TSG Hoffenheim), Felix Uduokhai (FC Augsburg), Josha Vagnoman (Hamburger SV).

Midfielders: Anton Stach (SpVgg Greuther Fürth), Eduard Löwen (VfL Bochum), Niklas Dorsch (KAA Gent), Ismail Jakobs (1. FC Köln), Arne Maier (Hertha BSC), Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen), Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg)

Forwards: Max Kruse (1. FC Union Berlin), Marco Richter (FC Augsburg), Cedric Teuchert (Union Berlin)

Olympic Soccer Odds (per DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spain +250

Brazil +300

France +450

Germany +650

Argentina +650

Japan +900

Mexico +3300

Romania +3300

South Korea +3300

Ivory Coast +5000

Egypt +6600

Australia +20000

South Africa +25000

Honduras +50000

Saudi Arabia +50000

New Zealand +50000