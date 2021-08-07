How to Watch Brazil vs Spain Olympics Soccer in USA

Olympic gold in men’s soccer is on the line when Brazil takes on Spain in Tokyo. If you live in the US, here’s how you can watch the match live.

In the US, the match (start time: Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT) will be televised on NBCSN. You can also watch a live stream (or replay) of the match via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of Brazil vs Spain online:

You can watch a live stream of NBCSN and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) with a subscription to FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Brazil vs Spain live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand via the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of NBCSN and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the Olympics) for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Brazil vs Spain live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You can watch a live stream of NBCSN and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via any of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch Brazil vs Spain live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of NBCSN and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Brazil vs Spain live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

Brazil vs Spain Preview

Brazil is looking for back-to-back gold medals as they take on Spain on Saturday at the Tokyo Olympics. It’s the country’s third consecutive Olympic final. Brazil advanced by beating Mexico in a shootout after a 0-0 tie through extra time.

“We had chances to win the game in regular time, but it wasn’t possible,” Brazil captain Dani Alves told ESPN. “I think fate wanted it to be that way. I have a lot of respect for the Mexico team, I like them a lot, but only one could go through and, luckily, it was us.

“Mexico is an opponent that we respect a lot because of the football school they have and how they fight in games. We have already suffered with this opponent. But this is football. We had a very good performance, we suffered when we had to, but I believe we deserved to be in this final. There’s one game left. We need to maintain our focus and concentration. It’s very difficult to win games when you face such different opponents. This requires a vast adaptation. We have a staff that controls that very well and gives us the necessary information and it has given results. We just need to take one more step.”

Spain is seeking its first Olympic gold since 1992, when they beat Poland in the final. Like Brazil, Spain advanced with defense, moving past host Japan on penalty kicks. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente is pleased his team has a strong opponent in Brazil to go through.

“Playing Brazil in a final is a dream that many football professionals have. This would have to be the final that most people would have chosen and I would have chosen it too,” Luis de la Fuente said “They are motivated. They have suffered a lot and they have sacrificed a lot with their clubs and missing out on holidays. They deserve it all, they have worked for it.”

Brazil is +150 to win in regulation, with Spain coming in at +235. The total for the match is set at two goals.

Brazil predicted lineup: Santos; Diego Carlos, Nino, Dani Alves, Guilherme Arana; Luiz Douglas, Guimaraes, Matheus Cunha, Antony, Claudinho; Richarlison.

Spain predicted lineup: Unai Simón; Óscar Gil, Eric García, Pau Torres, Marc Cucurella; Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Pedri; Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Rafa Mir.