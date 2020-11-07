Breeders Cup 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

INTRO

Coverage of Saturday’s races will start at Noon ET on NBC Sports Network and will shift over to NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET. The main event, the Breeders’ Cup Classic, is expected to start at 5:13 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the 2020 Breeders’ Cup online for free:

The Breeders cup action got started on Friday with the Future Stars events — five races for 2-year-olds, headlined by the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

Essential Quality — a 94-1 long shot — won the race, outpacing Hot Rod Charlie to win.

“It was a tremendous effort by this horse,” trainer Brad Cox said. “Luis stayed after him the whole way. He overcame a lot today. He’s a nice colt. Distance is no issue with him. He’ll run all day.

“What a horse. At the three-eighths pole, Luis stayed after him pretty good and I was hoping he wouldn’t flatten out. But he stayed on. He’s a tremendous horse, has an amazing amount of stamina. We’re going to enjoy this one, and obviously [the Derby] will be our goal moving forward.”

“My horse broke so well,” Saez added. “He was in the right spot. I knew there was going to be a lot of speed, so we were in the right spot. At the three-eighths he gave me that kick, so I knew we had a chance to win the race. He can run all day.”

The older horses are in focus for Saturday for nine races, ending with the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic. Improbable is the favorite over one-time Triple Crown hopeful Tiz the Law.

Improbable is one of three Bob Baffert trained horses in the running for the top spot in the event.

“He always showed a lot of talent as a 3-year-old, but he wasn’t really mentally mature, wasn’t physically mature,” Baffert said of Improbable. “We always refer to him as a little Justify because he’s a beautiful mover and he has athleticism—the way he covers or goes over the ground and his mechanics.”

2020 Breeders’ Cup Classic contenders, odds

Improbable (5-2)

Tiz the Law (3-1)

Maximum Security (7-2)

Tom’s d’Etat (6-1)

Authentic (6-1)

By My Standards (10-1)

Tacitus (20-1)

Higher Power (20-1)

Global Campaign (20-1)

Title Ready (30-1)