How to Watch All Breeders’ Cup 2020 Races Online

The 2020 Longines Breeders’ Cup, which includes the Breeders’ Cup Classic, will see its 37th running kick off Friday.

The Friday races start at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network. Races on Saturday will be televised on NBC Sports Network (Noon-2:30 p.m. ET) and NBC (2:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET).

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch all of the 2020 Breeders’ Cup races live online for free:

2020 Breeders’ Cup Preview

There will be five separate races taking place on Friday, and nine on Saturday. The Juvenile Turf ($1 million purse), the Juvenile Turf Sprint ($1 million purse), the Juvenile Fillies ($2 million purse), the Juvenile Fillies Turf ($1 million purse) and the TVG Juvenile Presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance ($2 million purse) will all take place on Friday.

The Filly & Mare Sprint ($1 million purse), the Turf Sprint, ($1 million purse), The Big Ass Fans Dirt Mile ($1 million purse), the Maker’s Mark Filly & Mare Turf ($2 million purse), the Sprint ($2 million purse), the Fanduel Mile Presented by PDJF ($2 million purse), the Longines Distaff ($2 million purse), the Longines Turf ($4 million purse) and the Longines Classic ($6 million purse).

The Longines Classic, which is the main event on Saturday, is a 1 1/4 mile race that features the best Thoroughbreds in the world year after year. Repole Stable won the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic, and Improbable, who will be ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., is the favorite (5-2) to win this year.

Tiz the Law, Tacitus, Tom’s d’Etat, By My Standards, Title Ready, Higher Power, Authentic, Improbable, Global Campaign and Maximum Security will all compete in the race. Maximum Security (7-2), Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law (3-1), Clark Handicap winner Tom’s d’Etat (6-1) and Kentucky Derby champion Authentic (6-1) round out the top five favorites to win behind Imporbable.

Trainer Bob Baffert’s chances of having a winner a solid, as he has three horses in the race: Improbable, Maximum Security and Authentic. “He calls them his Dream Team,” Jack Knowlton, one of Tiz the Law’s owners, said this week, adding: “I call them the Baffert Brigade. But the fourth horse who’s mentioned the most along with them is Tiz the Law. I think everybody recognizes there isn’t much to separate the top horses.”

Tiz the Law has won six of eight career starts and has taken four of his five races this year, but losing the Kentucky Derby hurt his odds here. Still, jockey Manny Franco isn’t too concerned anf he likes his horse’s chances. “I am really confident that he is going to run well,” Franco said last week. “I don’t know that he has to prove anything. Everyone knows he is a good horse.”

“It’s not like he ran a bad race in the Derby,” Tiz’ trainer Barclay Tagg added last week. “He beat 13 other horses.” He’ll be racing against nine others here, the best of the best, with the winner taking home far more than bragging rights. $31 million in prizes and awards will be handed out Friday and Saturday combined, with $6 million going to the winner of the Classic.