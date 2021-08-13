Brentford vs Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Brentford makes its return to top flight football when it hosts Arsenal at Brentford Community Stadium in Premier League action on Friday, August 13.

In the US, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Network. If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Brentford vs Arsenal online:

Brentford vs Arsenal Preview

Brentford kicks off its first-ever Premier League campaign in this one. The Bees are 4-1-1 in preseason action, and they earned a promotion after beating Swansea City at Wembley in May.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank expects his squad’s first Premier League game to have “one of the greatest atmospheres ever. … It is the first game in the top flight for 75 years, I think we will experience something in comparison to Wembley and England v Denmark and Italy. … We want to attack the Premier League. I’m extremely laser-focused on the next game and aiming as high as possible.”

Frank also discussed his team’s top scorer in Ivan Toney, who scored 31 goals last season. “Ivan Toney had one aim – that was to go to the Premier League with us and he has achieved his target. Now we want to attack the Premier League together,” Frank said.

“I have a big belief in Ivan, 100 percent. He has got all the abilities to score goals in the Premier League as well, with a top mentality and big belief in himself, which as an offensive player you need to have. When I talk about attitude, I always say confident, but humble. He is massively, massively confident, but also humble and with the right values as a family guy.”

On the other side, Arsenal finished 8th and failed to qualify for European play in a disappointing season last time out. Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga are the two new additions to the squad, and both should be featured here.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta was asked about his team making such minimal additions over the last several months, and whether they planned on adding more players. “What we have is what we have to maximize, and worrying about things that we don’t have at the moment, there is no point,” Arteta said, adding: “My energy is only on the players we have, make them better, and make them a better threat and win matches.”

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

Brentford Predicted XI: David Raya, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Rico Henry, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Arsenal Predicted XI: Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Ben White, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

And a look at the injury reports for both teams:

Brentford: OUT: Josh Dasilva (hip), Mathias Jensen (fitness)

Arsenal: QUESTIONABLE: Rob Holding (fitness), OUT: Thomas Partey (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle)