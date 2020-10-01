Brewers vs Dodgers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with the best record in the MLB at 43-17, but will have to translate that to postseason success as they host a dangerous Milwaukee Brewers squad on Wednesday in Game 1 of their National League playoff series.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The Dodgers know all about regular-season success. The team finished with over 100 wins in two of the last three seasons and boasted .717 win percentage during the most recent COVID-19 shortened season. The Dodgers advanced to the World Series in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and ‘18, but were bounced in the Divisional Round last season by the eventual champion Washington Nationals.

With the addition of MVP candidate Mookie Betts, the Dodgers are hoping they have enough this time around to get the job done and wrangle their first World Series title since 1988.

“I think the pieces are there and now we just have to go out and play good quality baseball,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “The pitching has carried us, in my opinion, along with the defense, and now we have to go out there and execute. Take good at-bats and play every pitch.”

Betts batted .292 with a .927 OPS, but had some help. Corey Seager, AJ Pollock, Justin Turner, Max Muncy, and defending NL MVP Cody Bellinger make the Dodgers’ lineup a murder’s row for opposing teams.

“With Mookie at the top kind of setting that tone, it just has that trickle-down effect,” Turner said. ”Our entire order takes pride in grinding out at-bats and making guys work. We have a lot of guys that can hurt you with one swing.”

The Dodgers will turn to 26-year-old Walker Buehler in Game 1, rather than long-time ace Clayton Kershaw.

“There was a lot that went into it but we just feel that puts us in the best spot in those two games and also going forward,” Roberts said. “It could’ve been interchanged. Honestly, it’s one and the same to be quite honest.”

The Brewers finished a disappointing 29-31 during the shortened year and lost four of their final six games heading into the playoffs. More bad news for the squad was that that they recently lost ace Corbin Burnes to a strained oblique, so left-hander Brent Suter will draw the start in Game 1.

“We’re on Plan B,” Brewers manager Counsell said of Suter, “but it’s a good Plan B.”

The Dodgers are heavy favorites at -230 to win Game 1, with the total set at eight runs.