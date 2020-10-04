How to Watch Britannia Season 2 Online in USA

One of EPIX’s epic dramas is about to return for its second season when Britannia comes back after a year-long hiatus. In the United States, it premieres Sunday, October 4, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Epix, here’s how to watch Britannia streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Epix content on the Prime Epix All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Epix Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch Epix on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Epix All-Access Channel, you can watch Britannia live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Epix is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Epix whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. As such, you can get Epix for a total of $5 per month through Sling, which is the cheapest option if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Britannia live or on-demand on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

Epix is available as a $6 per month add-on to Philo’s main 59-channel bundle. You can include both the main package and the Epix add-on in your free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch Britannia live or on-demand on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

‘Britannia’ Season 2 Preview

Britannia (EPIX 2020 Series) – Official Season 2 Trailer "GIRL"Britannia Season 1 airing Sundays 9/8c only on EPIX. Season 2 starts 10/4. #Britannia https://www.facebook.com/BritanniaOnE… https://twitter.com/britanniaonepix https://instagram.com/britanniaonepix Watch on EPIX. Get the channel or get the app: https://www.epix.com/get-epix This epic and visionary drama follows the Roman invasion of Britain in 43AD, when Kerra (Kelly Reilly), daughter of the King of the Cantii, is forced to… 2020-09-17T17:07:39Z

Britannia is a historical fiction show set in the first century A.D. when the Roman Empire set its sights on conquering the United Kingdom, then called Britannia.

The first season of the show focused on two powerful women — Kerra (Kelly Reilly), daughter of the King of Cantii (Ian McDiarmid), and Queen Atedia (Zoe Wanamaker) of the Regni people, who were bitter enemies that had to find a way to work together against the coming invasion. They enlisted the help of a rogue Druid named Divis (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) and a 12-year-old girl named Cait (Eleanor Worthington-Cox), who is the subject of a prophecy about beating the Romans.

Leading the Roman invason is General Aulus Plautius (David Morrissey of Walking Dead fame) and his right-hand man, Vespasian (Fortunato Cerlino). At the end of season one, Aulus had gotten Queen Antedia and the Regni to side with him against the Cantii people. But he was only using them to help his cause because after they help him lay waste to the Cantii, he burned their camp to the ground and threw Antedia in the dungeon. Cait, meanwhile, was kidnapped and handed over to the Druids. She awoke in the season finale tied up inside a stone circle with mysterious runes carved into her forehead.

Britannia (EPIX 2020 Series) Behind The Scenes- "The Veran"Britannia Season 1 airing Sundays 9/8c only on EPIX. Season 2 starts 10/4. #Britannia https://www.facebook.com/BritanniaOnE… https://twitter.com/britanniaonepix https://instagram.com/britanniaonepix Watch on EPIX. Get the channel or get the app: https://www.epix.com/get-epix This epic and visionary drama follows the Roman invasion of Britain in 43AD, when Kerra (Kelly Reilly), daughter of the King of the Cantii, is forced to… 2020-09-22T15:16:30Z

In season two, which jumps ahead two years, the Romans are here and they’re set to stay. Two years on from his invasion of Britannia, with the help of Celt Queen Amena, General Aulus is busy Romanising willing Celt tribes and crushing those who try to resist. Aulus’ behavior raises suspicions that he has another agenda; one that raises ghosts in Amena’s past and makes the threat he poses to the Druids ever more critical. The only form of hope for the people of Britannia is Cait, a young girl being trained by outcast Druid Divis, to fulfill a prophecy that would save the Celts and Druids from the rule of their Roman occupiers. But when a dead man wakes, two Druid brothers begin an epic battle of wills that divides their kind and puts Cait and Divis’ quest, and the prophecy itself in jeopardy.

Britannia season two airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on EPIX.

READ NEXT: Actress Charged With Murder 1 Day After Wrapping Horror Film