British Open 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

The 149th Open Championship kicks off Thursday, July 15 at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England.

In the United States, TV coverage will be split between the Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and NBC (Saturday, Sunday). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Open Championship:

Open Championship 2021 Preview

The Open returns after last year’s tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the excitement surrounding the event is palpable.

“Walking in our open clubhouse here this week, there’s a board with the list of winners and the courses, and it says ‘2020 Championship not played’,” Rory McIlroy said this week. “You’re just so used to seeing that at like 1941 or 1945, war years and stuff. The fact that every time now you look at 2020 it’s going to say ‘Championship not played’, it just sort of stuck with me. Obviously next Monday is going to be a big day here for England and the UK, and I think everyone is looking forward to that. It’s great to be back and great to have fans and just great to be playing an Open Championship again.”

While the tournament is back on, there have still been an unprecedented number of cancelations this year, most of which are related to COVID-19. Here’s a list of the players who have withdrawn from the Open already: Cameron Davis, Louis de Jager, David Duval, Sungjae Im, Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Danny Lee, K.H. Lee, Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Moore, Kevin Na, Bubba Watson and Matthew Wolff.

Despite the absence of over a dozen competitors, this year’s Open should still have plenty of drama.

Here’s a look at the featured groups slated for the opening day of action on Thursday, July 15:

Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo (3:03 a.m.)

Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace (4:25 a.m.)

Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen (4:58 a.m.)

Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose (5:20 a.m.)

Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler (9:59 a.m.)

Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott (10:10 a.m.)

Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith (10:21 a.m.)

